ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

New Jersey police search for semi truck after bloodied woman seen screaming for help inside

By Marlene Lenthang
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 184

AT S.R.
3d ago

the truckers of the world are family men that will look out for this truck..im sure the CB chatter and truck stops will all be on the look out..seems like a strong person to drag someone back in to the truck and take off that fast..

Reply(9)
85
Meloni Page
3d ago

Lord please find this truck and the woman alive. How scary!! For her to be snatched back in, is not good. praying for a good outcome.

Reply(3)
88
Elliemae Charles
3d ago

the name on the side of the doors should be able to be enhanced by NASA if cops can't do it. Anyone who works for that company should recognize it.

Reply(1)
45
Related
Daily Mail

Skydiver, 34, trying the wingsuit for the first time plunges to his death in horror accident in Victoria as early investigations reveal the likely tragic reason he died

A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Witness report of bloodied woman screaming for help in semi-truck was a ‘misunderstanding’, police say

New Jersey police says that a tip of a bloodied woman calling for help inside a semi-truck was a big misunderstanding.Following a 26-hour search, authorities in South Brunswick in Middlesex County were able to locate the woman who had reportedly been seen in distress on Route 130 near the Dayton Toyota dealership, News12 first reported.On Wednesday afternoon, police received a tip they characterized as a “possible domestic dispute.” A witness reportedly saw a Hispanic woman in her 20s covered in blood and screaming for help as she tried to escape from an older white man before being pulled back inside the...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
Newsweek

Teen Struck by Helicopter While Riding Tractor Rescues Pilot

A teenager was able to mount a remarkable rescue effort on Thursday, saving the pilot of a helicopter that landed on top of him. Logan Schneider of Orondo, Washington, shared his story with KREM News. He had been riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard around 9 a.m. local time when a helicopter, a Hiller UH-12, flying by collided with power lines and began to crash. He was wearing headphones at the time, leaving him unaware of the danger until it was too late.
ORONDO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brown Hair#Accident#Nbc New York#Volvo#Hispanic
SFGate

2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond

An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Oxygen

NJ Mom Accused Of Killing Toddler Son Because He Was Getting In The Way Of Her Affair Found Guilty

A New Jersey woman has been found guilty of killing her toddler son and not guilty in a murder-for-hire plot to have a witness in the case killed. Heather Reynolds, 44, was convicted by a Camden County jury on Thursday on charges related to the 2018 murder of her 17-month-old son, Axel, according to county prosecutors. The married woman was accused of using methamphetamines hours before suffocating the child with a cleaning wipe.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Miami Herald

10-year-old girl swept away while swimming with family in Maryland, Coast Guard says

The search continued Monday, July 18, for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming with her family in Maryland, according to the Coast Guard. Personnel at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region Command Center were notified that multiple swimmers needed help July 17 near Deep Point, Maryland, the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic said in a news release.
ACCIDENTS
BoardingArea

Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving

Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger

Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
COLUMBIA, MD
Daily Mail

Horrific moment LA driver speeds through red light and slams into five cars at an intersection causing huge inferno: Child, 3, and pregnant woman among six dead as seven fight injuries

This is the horrific moment a Los Angeles driver speeds through a red light before slamming into five cars at an intersection, killing six, including an infant and a pregnant woman. The black Mercedes races past a gas station then smashes into the side of a traffic jam, causing a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident

According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
NBC News

NBC News

429K+
Followers
52K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy