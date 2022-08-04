Read on www.travelawaits.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri H
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Related
travelawaits.com
I’ve Only Paid For One Flight To Europe In 12 Years, Here’s How
My husband Barry and I love visiting Europe, and have flown from the West Coast to somewhere on the continent almost every year since the mid-’80s. Many of our flights have been free, or close to free because we’ve used frequent-flyer miles. Strategically accumulating miles has been hugely...
travelawaits.com
Visit This 90-Foot Hawaiian Sea Arch Now Before It Disappears
A series of enormous waves have significantly damaged one of the world’s most famous sea arches. As a result of the waves, a large portion of the sea arch — the 90-foot-tall Hōlei Sea Arch in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park — broke loose after a crack developed. Now that the arch is weakened, it’s anybody’s guess as to how long the arch will last, the national park explains.
travelawaits.com
13 Hidden Gems To Explore On Cape Cod
Sun, sand, and do-nothing days are a Cape Cod vacationer’s dream. The relaxed vibe of the Cape (as referred to by those in the know) is the reason everyone wants blanket real estate on their favorite sandy beach. When you need a break from the waves, Cape Cod is a fun place to explore. You can find plenty of activities to do during the day.
travelawaits.com
Why I Chose Travel Writing As My Retirement Career
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. I love to work, explore new possibilities, get out of my comfort zone, live a full and exciting life, and hang out with my husband. I chose travel writing as my retirement career so I could enjoy all those things and live a good life.
YOGA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
For The First Time, It’s A Family Affair In The Cockpit Of This Airline
Saturday, July 23, 2022, may have been an important day for Southwest Airlines, but it was also the day “a dream came true” for the Petitt family. On that day, Captain Holly Petitt and First Officer Keely Petitt flew their first flight together, making them Southwest’s first ever mother/daughter pilot team. Flight 3658 was from Denver, where the two pilots are from, to St. Louis.
travelawaits.com
20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
travelawaits.com
Why A Popular National Park Attraction Is Now Off Limits And Could Cost You Thousands
Blame it on social media. Hyperion, a coast redwood in California’s Redwood National Park, is believed to be the world’s tallest living tree. There is no trail to Hyperion and its location isn’t marked, but people have been trampling the area around the tree deep in the park on their quest for pictures and Instagram posts of the tree.
Comments / 0