Gov. Whitmer Asks Michigan Supreme Court To Rule On Abortion

By 9and10news Site Staff
 4 days ago
Governor Whitmer is again asking the Michigan Supreme Court to consider her lawsuit over abortion in the state.

Filed in April, it asks the court to decide if the state’s constitution protects the right to abortion.

There was considerable confusion on Monday as the court cleared the way for prosecutors to enforce the 1931 abortion ban currently on the books, with Whitmer then securing a restraining order to stop prosecutors.

She says it’s time for the court to end the legal confusion and make a decision.

“Monday’s fire drill is yet another example of why the Michigan Supreme Court must act. A legal patchwork that changes day to day, county to county is untenable. We need certainty that access to abortion is constitutionally protected in Michigan,” says Governor Whitmer.

Robert Wightman
4d ago

The word "abortion" is not located in the Michigan Constitution. My copy of the Michigan Constitution has no reference to abortion in any shape or form, but then again neither does the U.S. Constitution.

Linda King
4d ago

Governor Witless like everyone else must be getting a share of the profits from baby murder!

