South Carolina’s death penalty on trial this week

Read on www.wbtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
Bluford inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA — Former City of Newberry Police Department Private Henry Bluford was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia, on July 27. This special ceremony recognizes law enforcement officers from across the state who have lost their lives in the line of duty....
WTGS
McMaster, state officials join 'important' case challenging SC abortion ban law
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In late July, the case to challenge South Carolina's partial ban on abortion access for women was deferred. Moments after that action by a 13th Circuit court trial judge, several state officials joined the case asking to be defendants. The judge moved to grant...
South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after trafficking methamphetamine in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for trafficking methamphetamine Friday. Heather Koon-Hobby, 41, exchanged illegal narcotics at two different hotels in Lexington County on December 3, 2018 and December 11, 2018, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
DOJ: Pelion man used $3 million from investors on farm equipment, trips to Vegas
PELION, S.C. — Investors had high hopes for the money they gave to the owner of Little Giant ATM. But, according to the Department of Justice, 51-year-old Samuel Sturkie Jackson Jr.'s aspirations didn't involve them. Instead, authorities said Jackson spent more than $3 million on himself leaving those investors...
Lawsuit: Unsanitary conditions killed man in SC jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Unsanitary conditions and staff negligence caused the death of a 27-year-old man in a South Carolina jail earlier this year, a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges. Richland County officials sent Lason Butler — who displayed “erratic behavior” — to a room at the Alvin S. Glenn...
Teens charged with shooting 9-year-old South Carolina boy in the leg
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested four suspects who they said were responsible for shooting a 9-year-old boy in the leg. Officers say the four suspects were located and taken into custody early Friday morning in Kershaw County with the help of deputies over there. The suspects...
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Man in tactical gear with rifle shot at military vet cop in ambush after fake 911 calls, sheriff says
A man who made fake 911 calls to lure law enforcement officers into an ambush was found dead after opening fire on deputies Wednesday morning, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. One of the three deputies who responded to the call for help at about 5:30 a.m. was injured...
WLTX.com
Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
live5news.com
Board members worried about education gap in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The gap between the lowest performing and highest performing students in South Carolina is expanding, according to the National Assessment Governing Board. The board analyzes data, known as the Nation’s Report Card, that tests kids in 4th, 8th and 12th grades to see their progress in...
live5news.com
SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Here's how much residents need to make per hour to afford a rental apartment or home
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new report shows residents in South Carolina need to make more than $19 an hour to be able to afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment or home. The report comes from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition and shows South Carolina has the 28th highest housing wage in the country.
South Carolina launches personalized text messaging program to prevent opioid misuse
State officials and a national nonprofit have teamed up to launch a new personalized text messaging program they say will help curb opioid misuse in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Rural SC yarn plant that opened in the late 1950s and employs 600 is shutting down
Another tie to South Carolina's old-line textile business is being clipped, as a flooring products manufacturer is closing a 600-worker Marlboro County plant that's been a major source of jobs for the rural area since the late 1950s. Mohawk Industries Inc. notified labor officials this week about its decision to...
WIS-TV
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The Post and Courier
Fight the Power: The paradoxical gun culture in South Carolina
C. Delores Tucker was right. Tucker was a civil rights activist that marched with Dr. King (as well as an honorary doctorate recipient from Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina). Tucker spent the '90s bashing gangsta rap and the lyrics she deemed misogynistic and filled with gun violence, making an example of Snoop's 'Doggystyle,' which had an abundance of both.
police1.com
'Ambush to kill cops': Deputies lured to neighborhood by unfounded 911 call
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who made fake 911 calls to lure law enforcement officers into an ambush was found dead after opening fire on deputies Wednesday morning, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. One of the three deputies who responded to the call for help at about...
WIS-TV
Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An illegal gambling operation was shut down by the Columbia Police Department (CPD). Investigators said Anthony Bernard Hopkins, 53, is charged with:. Possession of a Handgun by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence. Possession of Marijuana (Second Offense) CPD said a tip led them...
wach.com
Pelion man sentenced to 4 years for defrauding investors out of more than $3 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Samuel Sturkie Jackson, Jr., 51, of Pelion, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for defrauding individual investors out more than three million dollars. Evidence presented to the Court showed that, while operating an Automated Transaction Machine (ATM) business called Little Giant ATM, Jackson...
Comments / 0