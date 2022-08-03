ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina’s death penalty on trial this week

By Mary Green
WBTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
HOLLY HILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
County
Richland County, SC
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
Richland County, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Drugs
WLTX.com

Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
live5news.com

Board members worried about education gap in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The gap between the lowest performing and highest performing students in South Carolina is expanding, according to the National Assessment Governing Board. The board analyzes data, known as the Nation’s Report Card, that tests kids in 4th, 8th and 12th grades to see their progress in...
EDUCATION
live5news.com

SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
ORANGEBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
News Break
Politics
WIS-TV

Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Fight the Power: The paradoxical gun culture in South Carolina

C. Delores Tucker was right. Tucker was a civil rights activist that marched with Dr. King (as well as an honorary doctorate recipient from Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina). Tucker spent the '90s bashing gangsta rap and the lyrics she deemed misogynistic and filled with gun violence, making an example of Snoop's 'Doggystyle,' which had an abundance of both.
POLITICS
WIS-TV

Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An illegal gambling operation was shut down by the Columbia Police Department (CPD). Investigators said Anthony Bernard Hopkins, 53, is charged with:. Possession of a Handgun by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence. Possession of Marijuana (Second Offense) CPD said a tip led them...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy