Troy, NY

Albany Police Still Looking Into Stabbing That Left Man Injured

Albany police are continuing to look into a weekend stabbing that left a 55-year-old man injured. Police say the victim was attacked on Saturday afternoon inside of a home on State Street near Washington Park. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to Albany Med for treatment of injuries to his neck and torso. Police believe the man and suspect knew each other and they're asking anyone with information to contact them.
ALBANY, NY
Colonie, NY
Albany, NY
Colonie, NY
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Schenectady, NY
Suspect in 2019 Schenectady Murder Expected Arraigned Monday

The suspect in the murder in Schenectady that happened more than three years ago is expected to be arraigned Monday. According to investigators, the now 20-year-old man is responsible for the January 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. It was announced last week the suspect is being held in a state prison on an unrelated charge, and reports say he'll be charged with murder, conspiracy and attempted robbery. Foster was killed near the intersection of Becker Street and Linden Street during what is being called a botched robbery.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Texas Fugitive Nabbed By Police In Albany

A Texas man on the run from justice has been nabbed by police in the Capital District. Troopers busted Jovan Washington, age 41, of McKinney, Texas, during a traffic stop in Albany Tuesday, Aug. 2, New York State Police said. Officers with the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) were inspecting...
Pittstown firefighter struck by vehicle

Emergency response crews are sending out a warning for drivers to slow down, and move over – after a member of the fire department in Pittstown was hit by a car on Friday night. Pittstown fire and ems say crews were busy with an accident on route seven when...
PITTSTOWN, NY
David J
Man arrested on harassment charges

Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation

Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
ALBANY, NY
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke

A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead. The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said. Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area...
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
