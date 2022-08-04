Read on www.troyrecord.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
State Police nab wanted Texas man in Albany
A fugitive from Texas, who was wanted for money laundering in the Lone Star State, was captured on Tuesday, August 2, in Albany, according to the New York State Police.
DWI arrest made in Warren County
After driving his 2013 BMW sedan off Lockhart Mountain Road in Queensbury on Saturday, Warren County Sheriff's said they arrested Thomas Shelly for aggravated DWI.
Fugitive from fatal DWI captured after being on the run
An official source with law enforcement tells us Andrew Gibson was arrested around 6:00 this morning in East Nassau. Gibson appeared in Schodack Town Court 10:15 this morning to face charges of bail jumping.
Albany Police Still Looking Into Stabbing That Left Man Injured
Albany police are continuing to look into a weekend stabbing that left a 55-year-old man injured. Police say the victim was attacked on Saturday afternoon inside of a home on State Street near Washington Park. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to Albany Med for treatment of injuries to his neck and torso. Police believe the man and suspect knew each other and they're asking anyone with information to contact them.
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
Suspect in 2019 Schenectady Murder Expected Arraigned Monday
The suspect in the murder in Schenectady that happened more than three years ago is expected to be arraigned Monday. According to investigators, the now 20-year-old man is responsible for the January 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. It was announced last week the suspect is being held in a state prison on an unrelated charge, and reports say he'll be charged with murder, conspiracy and attempted robbery. Foster was killed near the intersection of Becker Street and Linden Street during what is being called a botched robbery.
Texas Fugitive Nabbed By Police In Albany
A Texas man on the run from justice has been nabbed by police in the Capital District. Troopers busted Jovan Washington, age 41, of McKinney, Texas, during a traffic stop in Albany Tuesday, Aug. 2, New York State Police said. Officers with the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) were inspecting...
Pittstown firefighter struck by vehicle
Emergency response crews are sending out a warning for drivers to slow down, and move over – after a member of the fire department in Pittstown was hit by a car on Friday night. Pittstown fire and ems say crews were busy with an accident on route seven when...
Schenectady man sentenced for having gun, marijuana
A Schenectady man has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon, and to possessing and conspiring to distribute marijuana. The United States Department of Justice said Muhammad Coleman, 42, was sentenced to 2.5 years in state prison.
Man arrested on harassment charges
Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation
Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
Albany man pleads guilty to May mid-day shooting
An Albany man has pleaded guilty in connection to a shooting that took place on Morton Avenue in May. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Alex Ryan, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is a felony.
Inmate accused of injuring deputy at Saratoga Hospital
An inmate at the Saratoga County Jail has been charged after allegedly assaulting a deputy. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Bruce Larrabee, 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested on August 1.
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke
A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead. The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said. Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area...
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In Hospital
Matthew Webb Vigil(Alecia Reid/CBS New York) Oftentimes, tragic events in this world are just so senseless. Easily one of the most senseless involves the shooting of a Mcdonald's worker. What was this worker shot for? According to witnesses, because of cold french fries.
5 things to know this Friday, August 5
Today's five things to know include charges for a Schenectady man in connection to a 2019 homicide, a round-up of the cancellations from Thursday's storms, and a concert benefit for Ukraine.
Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide
Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany.
Fire at Spare Time under investigation
A fire at the Spare Time Bowling Alley in Clifton Park is under investigation.
Arrest made after teens shot in Gloversville
The Gloversville Police Department has made an arrest after two teens were shot in Gloversville on July 27. Davian McKinnie, 19, was arrested on July 28.
