Read on www.tv20detroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel Maven
Related
Tv20detroit.com
7 people shot, one dead in Saturday night mass shooting on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm seven people were shot Saturday night in a mass shooting on Andover Street on Detroit’s east side. At 10:20 p.m. Saturday night, DPD officers responded to a location in the 19600 block of Andover based on reports that multiple people were shot.
Tv20detroit.com
Man, woman, found dead inside Detroit home following house fire on east side
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to police, a 65-year-old woman and her 55-year-old boyfriend are dead following a house fire in Detroit. Police say Patricia Morgan and Jeffery Gladney died from heat and smoke inhalation after their home was completely engulfed by flames. According to police, it took officials...
Tv20detroit.com
The search continues for the man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon
(WXYZ) — Officials are looking for a man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the man went missing near Anchor Bay. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the man was on a boat with 18 other people when he decided to go on a swim. After some time, friends say he failed to return to the boat so they called 911.
Tv20detroit.com
Updated: 5 people shot, one dead after mass shooting on Detroit’s Eastside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm five people were shot and one person has died in connection to a mass shooting Saturday morning on Saratoga Street near Gratiot Avenue on Detroit’s Eastside. Detroit police were dispatched Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m. to a home on Saratoga Street and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Two people hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people are in the hospital after a fire at a Detroit apartment building Saturday evening. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the Glynn Court Apartments on Detroit's westside. At one point, it was upgraded to a 3 alarm fire. “It's pretty painful just to...
Tv20detroit.com
Richmond police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the Law Enforcement Information Network, allegedly to get personal information on a woman in nearby Washington Township. The LEIN...
Tv20detroit.com
MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Preventing deadly highway crashes is the goal of a new campaign Michigan State Police is launching this weekend. Starting on Sunday, state police will be doing targeted enforcement from Monroe up to the U.P. to crackdown on dangerous driving. “There’s so many drivers speeding, like...
Tv20detroit.com
‘This is an emergency.’ Erosion near I-94 in Macomb County worrying officials
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Severe erosion near I-94 in Roseville is worrying officials and causing Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller to order emergency stabilization of the drain banks. According to a press release from Miller’s office, there is continuing erosion of steep banks in the Rohrbeck Extension...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: Inside the Degree Forward and Connect4CareKids programs
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 7, Spotlight on the News will explore two unique educational programs designed for kids under 5 and adults who want to earn their college degree. Inside the Degree Forward and Connect4CareKids initiatives. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's...
Tv20detroit.com
16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day brings the community together across the city
DETROIT (WXYZ) — From Belle Isle to Eight Mile, a wide range of events took place across the city to mark the 16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day. "The whole point is to show Detroit in a really good light," said Mark Loeb, Director, Belle Isle Art Fair. Loeb...
Tv20detroit.com
GLWA asks residents to remove valuables from basements ahead of severe weather
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ahead of severe storms and heavy rainfall predicted to last this evening through Monday evening, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) asks residents living in low lying areas and areas that have previously experienced flooding to remove valuables from basements. “The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
NASCAR is back at Michigan International Speedway this weekend
BROOKLYN, Mich. — NASCAR's FireKeepers Casino 400 is happening Sunday, and fans are starting to come in now to enjoy the weekend’s festivities like Pete and his brother Charlie Owens, who are from Indiana and have been coming here for 25 years. “We’ve met a lot of neat...
Tv20detroit.com
Whelan family, Detroit pastor 'cautiously hopeful' for potential prisoner swap with Russia
DETROIT (WXYZ) — News of a possible prisoner swap with Russia for the freedom of Novi native Paul Whelan and WNBA star Brittney Griner has sparked cautious hope from Whelan’s brother David. “It’s what we had hoped the U.S. government was working on,” he told 7 Action News....
Tv20detroit.com
Wayne State University looking for veterans to study benefits of cannabis for PTSD
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On any given Friday night, you find a variety of people inside Greenhouse Dispensary in Walled Lake including veterans like Terry Marshall. “1964, Vietnam," Marshall said when asked about his service in the Navy. "Wasn’t a fun time, but it was a time.”. Marshall is...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan names Brandon Naurato interim hockey coach after Mel Pearson's exit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan promoted Brandon Naurato to interim hockey coach for one season on Sunday, two days after cutting ties with coach Mel Pearson following an investigation into the men’s program. “We are fortunate to have someone of Brandon Naurato’s caliber to...
Comments / 0