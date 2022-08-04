ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Man, woman, found dead inside Detroit home following house fire on east side

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to police, a 65-year-old woman and her 55-year-old boyfriend are dead following a house fire in Detroit. Police say Patricia Morgan and Jeffery Gladney died from heat and smoke inhalation after their home was completely engulfed by flames. According to police, it took officials...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
Southfield, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Southfield, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Tv20detroit.com

Two people hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people are in the hospital after a fire at a Detroit apartment building Saturday evening. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the Glynn Court Apartments on Detroit's westside. At one point, it was upgraded to a 3 alarm fire. “It's pretty painful just to...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Preventing deadly highway crashes is the goal of a new campaign Michigan State Police is launching this weekend. Starting on Sunday, state police will be doing targeted enforcement from Monroe up to the U.P. to crackdown on dangerous driving. “There’s so many drivers speeding, like...
MONROE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dashcam
Tv20detroit.com

Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
Tv20detroit.com

GLWA asks residents to remove valuables from basements ahead of severe weather

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ahead of severe storms and heavy rainfall predicted to last this evening through Monday evening, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) asks residents living in low lying areas and areas that have previously experienced flooding to remove valuables from basements. “The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tv20detroit.com

NASCAR is back at Michigan International Speedway this weekend

BROOKLYN, Mich. — NASCAR's FireKeepers Casino 400 is happening Sunday, and fans are starting to come in now to enjoy the weekend’s festivities like Pete and his brother Charlie Owens, who are from Indiana and have been coming here for 25 years. “We’ve met a lot of neat...
BROOKLYN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy