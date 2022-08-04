Keystone city council to meet about county dangerous animal ordinance

Read on www.kcrg.com
Cedar Rapids to stagger pool closures
Iowa City site among few turning food scraps into compost
Jennifer Jordan walks up to a 250-foot mound of compost on a sunny morning at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center.
Cedar Rapids public pools winding down for the season
Gates pool in Waterloo closes for renovations
Officials seeking assistance in Iowa City shooting investigation
Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a caller who had been camping with his family on a sandbar in the Wapsipinicon River north of Quasqueton, closest to the 2700 block of Coots Boulevard. After rainfall, the campers’ tents collapsed, and some of their tubes and kayaks floated down the river leaving the campers stranded on the sandbar.
Gates Park Pool in Waterloo marks last day open before renovations
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a...
Marion getting ready to open new public library
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion is getting ready to open its new library, as part of a major redevelopment of its uptown area. It’s opening along 6th Avenue at 11th Street, right next door to the old public library. The city built this space, with the purpose of making it what they call “the community’s living room.”
‘Let’s Fill The Bus’ school supply drive held ahead of school year start
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Realty Foundation brought its annual “Fill the Bus” school supply drive to eastern Iowa on Saturday. People were able to drop off items like backpacks, binders, and notebooks at two Iowa Realty offices, one in Cedar Rapids, at 385 Collins Road NE, and another in Coralville, at 2751 Oakdale Blvd. Organizers will fill up a school bus at each location with the donations - and give them to the Iowa City Community School District Foundation as well as area Cedar Rapids schools.
Bridge in Williamsburg renamed in honor of fallen Vietnam veteran
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On the fifth day of the union workers’ strike, Ingredion spoke out about the offer that started the picket line. Ingredion’s Corporate Communications director Beccca Hary says the company has negotiated in good faith over the last two months. In a written statement,...
Runaway pig takes a splash in Iowa backyard
A Jasper County resident tired of watching the kids hog all the fun in the backyard swimming pool decided to take a dip himself on Friday.
Walk and Talk through the new Marion Public Library
After tornado damage, Iowa drive-in movie theater reopens
NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - The Valle Drive-In movie theater reopened Friday night with a full crowd that included 150 vehicles buying tickets, KCCI reports. The drive-in was shut down in March following damage from the March 5 tornado outbreak. “Screen panels flew across the lot,” said Jeff Namminga, one of...
Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fayette County
FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.
Williamsburg renames bridge after Vietnam War veteran John F. Werner
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Williamsburg officially renamed the State Street Bridge the SP5 John F. Werner Memorial Bridge at a ceremony on Sunday. Werner was born July 23, 1950 and was a 1968 graduate of Williamsburg High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and entered the service via the Regular Army. SP5 Werner served in Vietnam with the 1st Air Cavalry Division as an Aircraft Engine Repairman. His tour began on January 19, 1970.
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
Community Connections holds Back-to-School Clothing Giveaway
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Community Connections, an eastern Iowa nonprofit, held a back-to-school drive for any students in need of clothing and supplies. They provided the items as part of its second-ever back to school give away. People were able to take anything they needed, from shoes to glue sticks. Organizers say they’re seeing a growing need for this kind of assistance in the community.
