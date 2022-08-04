Keystone city council to meet about county dangerous animal ordinance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Realty Foundation brought its annual “Fill the Bus” school supply drive to eastern Iowa on Saturday. People were able to drop off items like backpacks, binders, and notebooks at two Iowa Realty offices, one in Cedar Rapids, at 385 Collins Road NE, and another in Coralville, at 2751 Oakdale Blvd. Organizers will fill up a school bus at each location with the donations - and give them to the Iowa City Community School District Foundation as well as area Cedar Rapids schools.

