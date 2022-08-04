Marion’s Uptown Getdown returns to City Square Park

Read on www.kcrg.com
Gates pool in Waterloo closes for renovations
Gates Park Pool in Waterloo marks last day open before renovations
Cedar Rapids to stagger pool closures
Cedar Rapids public pools winding down for the season
Bridge in Williamsburg renamed in honor of fallen Vietnam veteran
Marion getting ready to open new public library
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion is getting ready to open its new library, as part of a major redevelopment of its uptown area. It’s opening along 6th Avenue at 11th Street, right next door to the old public library. The city built this space, with the purpose of making it what they call “the community’s living room.”
Officials seeking assistance in Iowa City shooting investigation
Ahead of week of baseball festivities, Dyersville prepares
‘Let’s Fill The Bus’ school supply drive held ahead of school year start
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Realty Foundation brought its annual “Fill the Bus” school supply drive to eastern Iowa on Saturday. People were able to drop off items like backpacks, binders, and notebooks at two Iowa Realty offices, one in Cedar Rapids, at 385 Collins Road NE, and another in Coralville, at 2751 Oakdale Blvd. Organizers will fill up a school bus at each location with the donations - and give them to the Iowa City Community School District Foundation as well as area Cedar Rapids schools.
Walk and Talk through the new Marion Public Library
Williamsburg renames bridge after Vietnam War veteran John F. Werner
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Williamsburg officially renamed the State Street Bridge the SP5 John F. Werner Memorial Bridge at a ceremony on Sunday. Werner was born July 23, 1950 and was a 1968 graduate of Williamsburg High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and entered the service via the Regular Army. SP5 Werner served in Vietnam with the 1st Air Cavalry Division as an Aircraft Engine Repairman. His tour began on January 19, 1970.
Dyersville prepares for big week at Field of Dreams
Kernels pitcher, with family history in Dyersville, ready to step foot on Field of Dreams
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday will mark the the first-ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams. This will also be the first time one Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher will step foot on the movie site after growing up in the Hawkeye state. “Throughout my baseball career,...
Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On the fifth day of the union workers’ strike, Ingredion spoke out about the offer that started the picket line. Ingredion’s Corporate Communications director Beccca Hary says the company has negotiated in good faith over the last two months. In a written statement,...
Muscatine elementary school vandalized, police say
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing an elementary school. Around 3:10 a.m. Friday, Muscatine police and fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Ave., for a fire alarm, according to a media release.
Community Connections holds Back-to-School Clothing Giveaway
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Community Connections, an eastern Iowa nonprofit, held a back-to-school drive for any students in need of clothing and supplies. They provided the items as part of its second-ever back to school give away. People were able to take anything they needed, from shoes to glue sticks. Organizers say they’re seeing a growing need for this kind of assistance in the community.
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning across Eastern Iowa with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s. If you’re heading out for church or errands this morning, you might want to grab a raincoat. A Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for counties East of I-380 and north of Highway 30. If you have to be on the roads, give yourself extra time to reach your destination and avoid flooded roadways.
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
West Branch, the birthplace of Herbert Hoover, hosts the National Hooverball Tournament
Juvenile charged after shot fired in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after reports of a gunshot in a Waterloo neighborhood on Saturday evening. At around 7:22 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a single gunshot being heard in the 200 block of Reber Avenue. Officers arrived and found nobody was injured, nor any damage to nearby objects. They were able to find a single .40 caliber shell casing in the area.
