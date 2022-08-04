The NFL preseason is finally here to distract you from all of the league’s gross scandals

It is, already, unbelievably, football season.

The Hall of Fame Game, contested this year between the Jaguars and Raiders, kicks off Thursday night to open the preseason and begin our country’s annual obsession. And it couldn’t come at a better time for the league. After all, what better distraction is there from the NFL than NFL football?

As things stand headed into Thursday, the league has no fewer than three ongoing, high-profile scandals, two of which implicate owners. And that is a generous count. The league that brought us Ray Rice, Greg Hardy and Bountygate is back with Deshaun Watson, Daniel Snyder and Stephen Ross — and all with developments over the last week.

Watson, in an embarrassing turn for the league, was suspended just six games without a fine by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, a retired federal judge, following a 15-month investigation regarding allegations of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women. Though the Browns quarterback has repeatedly denied the allegations, he was the subject of 24 civil lawsuits alleging varying degrees of misconduct during massage appointments, including two in which the women said Watson sexually assaulted them. Twenty-three of those lawsuits were settled; two Texas grand juries declined to charge Watson criminally.

Initially suspended six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, Deshaun Watson’s immediate future was thrown in doubt after the league appealed the decision by the arbitrator. Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, the NFL appealed Watson’s suspension on Wednesday, and reportedly will argue for an indefinite suspension with the option of reinstatement after a year. This sordid saga isn’t over yet. Ultimately, the Browns, who took a massive public relations and football risk in handing Watson a five-year deal with $230 million guaranteed at signing, are relying on their fans to forget. And if Watson performs as well as he’s likely to do when he eventually gets on the field, forget is what many of them will do.

That’s not anything unique to Clevelanders, though. It’s how the NFL keeps its fans from walking away en masse. Would you rather read about an owner testifying for 10 hours to a House committee or watch a football game? Even if the owner in question is the wildly unpopular Snyder — who makes the Wilpons look like model owners — I bet I can guess the answer.

Snyder, by the way, did testify for over 10 hours to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform just a week ago . The Commanders owner has been in the middle of so many scandals and embarrassments that it’s hard to summarize all of them, but this particular testimony was regarding a Congressional investigation of allegations of widespread sexual harassment within Washington’s organization. The Washington Post has also reported a former employee’s allegation that Snyder sexually assaulted her on a plane in April 2009, which he called “meritless” in a 2020 court filing.

Dan Snyder was recently questioned by Congress as part of an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment within the Washington football franchise workplace. AP

The more recent headlines, though, have been about Ross, whose Miami Dolphins were stripped of a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick (in addition to a personal $1.5 million fine for Ross) after an investigation found he violated the league’s tampering policy in conversations with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. (It’s just coincidence, we’re sure, that the league released its decision on this matter while the topic du jour was Watson).

Though the league did clear Ross of more serious charges of tanking alleged by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, there is still the matter of Flores’ class-action lawsuit against the NFL , as well as the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos, over racial hiring discrimination, which has yet to be resolved.

Lest we forget, there’s also the Cowboys’ $2.4 million settlement payment to four former cheerleaders after longtime senior VP of public relations and communications Rich Dalrymple was accused of voyeurism in their locker room .

And there is Jon Gruden, who resigned as coach of the Raiders last October after homophobic and misogynistic emails were released via a New York Times investigation , and who currently has a lawsuit pending against the league accusing it of a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” to force his resignation.

Jon Gruden’s resignation last fall after a series of embarrassing emails were revealed was yet another scandalous story for a league that has been inundated with them over the last few years. AP

Football is not a unique sport in its culture problems — hockey, in particular, is right up there — but the NFL is the best at making you forget about it. The game is too popular, too gripping, with too many fantasy football players, gamblers and diehard fans to ever really worry about losing its spot at the top of American cultural institutions.

We’d lament that, if we weren’t just as guilty as everybody else.

New York Post

Gerrit Cole’s poor outing on Wednesday afternoon against the Mariners — six runs in six innings while nearly failing to get out of the first inning — has alarm bells ringing in Yankee-land . The team did add starter Frankie Montas from the A’s at the deadline, but also sent Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis and failed in landing the biggest pitching name available: Luis Castillo, who pitched 6 ⅔ innings of three-run, eight-strikeout ball to earn the victory against them on Wednesday.

Gerrit Cole’s rocky outing on Wednesday may have furthered concerns about how the Yankees’ rotation matches up against the Astros in a potential playoff duel. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Because the Astros are the Yankees’ measuring stick in the American League right now, with the two appearing to be on an ALCS collision course, here are the potential pitching matchups for a seven-game series as things stand right now.

Game 1: Cole (3.56 ERA, 11.65 K/9, .645 OPS against) vs. Justin Verlander (1.81 ERA, 8.9 K/9, .532 OPS against)

Game 2: Montas (3.18 ERA, 9.4 K/9, .656 OPS against) vs. Framber Valdez (2.80 ERA, 8.2 K/9, .583 OPS against)

Game 3: Nestor Cortes (2.53 ERA, 9.4 K/9, .621 OPS against) vs. Christian Javier (3.24 ERA, 12.2 K/9, .622 OPS against)

Game 4: Luis Severino, if healthy (3.45 ERA, 9.9 K/9, .667 OPS against) vs. Luis Garcia (3.81 ERA, 9.5 K/9, .662 OPS against)

Game 5: Cole vs. Verlander

Game 6: Montas vs. Valdez

Game 7: Cortes vs. Javier

If Severino isn’t healthy, Jameson Tallion would presumably take his spot. The Astros also have more options with Jose Urquidy and perhaps the electric Lance McCullers, currently on a rehab assignment. What’s most concerning here is that in Verlander and Valdez, Houston brings two aces to this series. Cole should fill that role for the Yankees in theory. The way he’s been pitching lately, though, does not fit the definition.

Food for thought: How different would the return for Juan Soto have looked if baseball teams were allowed to trade draft picks?

There’s no good measurement for the magnitude of a trade, but this, from ESPN’s Dave Schoenfield , catches the eye: Soto is the first player age 23 or younger to be traded during a season in which he is an All-Star. He is probably the best player in baseball to be traded, period, since … Alex Rodriguez in 2004? Roger Clemens in 1999? Randy Johnson in 1998? The basketball equivalent would be trading a 23-year-old Kevin Durant, which provides a relatively convenient comparison because the Nets are currently dealing with a trade request from a 33-year-old Kevin Durant.

The trade of Juan Soto to the Padres after he reached the All-Star Game for the Nationals mere weeks ago made MLB history. AP

Regarding Durant, who reportedly will meet with owner Joe Tsai this week , we know of one reported offer: the Celtics dangled Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick, with the Nets countering by asking for Brown, Marcus Smart, draft picks and possibly one more rotation player, per a report from The Athletic .

Soto, along with Josh Bell, was sent to the Padres on Tuesday for five top prospects (pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, and shortstop C.J. Abrams) along with Luke Voit in a deal that vaulted San Diego to the top tier of title contenders.

Comparing across sports is subjective at best, but what seems greater to you? The return Washington got for Soto, a generational talent, or the return the Jazz got for Rudy Gobert , an All-Star caliber center — Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and four future first-round picks? Let alone the return the Nets will eventually get for Durant, assuming he is dealt before the season?

The Jazz’s haul of five first-round draft picks for dealing Rudy Gobert to Minnesota could give the Nets hope for an unprecedented return should they trade Kevin Durant. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Maybe this is down to the nature of each sport. In the NBA, first-round picks are expected to contribute immediately; in baseball, prospects take years to develop. There is also the general perception that first-round picks in basketball are more valuable before being made, when the possibility seems greater. But we would lean toward the Gobert return in answering that question.

Which, if you are a Nets fan, could at least indicate a decent consolation prize is on the way.