Report: Wolves Interested In Chelsea Forward Michy Batshuayi

With striker Raul Jimenez out once again with an injury, Wolves must look elsewhere to find a goal-scoring threat for the upcoming season. Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi has caught the club's interest.

Chelsea's Belgian forward has seen more time out on loan recently playing for various teams across Europe. The 28-year-old scored 14 goals in 33 games whilst playing for Besiktas last season.

According to Sky Sports, Wolves are interested in bringing in Batshuayi to the Molineux on a loan deal whilst Jimenez recovers from injury.

The Belgian only has one year left on his current contract with the Blues so the London club may only let him leave on a permanent deal.

Wolves are not the only Premier League team to be on the case of the 28-year-old. Both Everton and Crystal Palace are also said to be interested in taking Batshuayi off Chelsea's hands.

Batshuayi has already played for Crystal Palace after spending two seasons on loan at the club. In the two seasons he was there, the Belgian only managed to score six goals for the club.

