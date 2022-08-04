ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Democrat switches parties after 34 years, says party 'abandoned' its voters during pandemic

By Bailee Hill
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxnews.com

Comments / 34

Michael Singer
3d ago

we do not need to go red because all Republicans are about others and the power of trump and about making this country full conservative

Reply(3)
3
#hooboy
3d ago

Unfortunately both parties abandoned everyone but themselves. Both are so far from their original missions, it’s not even funny anymore.

Reply
2
state1
3d ago

vote blue and support your local crime wave 🌊

Reply(2)
22
Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carley Shimkus
Person
Mehmet Oz
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#The Democratic Party#Switches#Republicans#Democratic#Gop
MarketRealist

Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?

Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Fox News

776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy