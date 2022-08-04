ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

959theriver.com

Plainfield Man May have suffered Medical event prior to fatal crash

On Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:16 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 55-year-old male Plainfield resident was westbound on Caton Farm Road at which time the vehicle left the roadway to the north and struck a tree near the entrance of the Lakewood on Caton Farm subdivision.
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver of party bus that rammed into 13 vehicles in Lakeview expected in court Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a party bus that rammed into more than a dozen vehicles on Chicago's North Side Saturday is now facing charges. Gregory Baldwin, 45, of Valparaiso, Indiana, is charged with one felony count of criminal damage to government property, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene. He was also cited with failure to reduce speed and disregarding a traffic control light, police said. He is expected in court on Monday.Baldwin's employer claims police determined he was not impaired at the time of the crash. Now not only are those affected looking...
CBS Chicago

17-year-old girl in critical condition after car crashes into tree in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash in Lakeview.The teen was driving southbound, in the 2800 block of North Ashland Avenue just after midnight, when she lost control and her car jumped the curb, hitting a tree. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man killed, woman injured in Albany Park shooting

CHICAGO — A man was killed and a woman is injured after a shooting in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 4700 block of N Kedzie Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Monday. Police said a 20-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were walking when two men approached them and fired shots, then fled […]
NBC Chicago

Family Seeks Answers After ‘The Funnel Cake Man' Shot and Killed

The family of a popular small business owner in the south suburbs is pushing for answers after their loved one was fatally shot earlier this week. Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday in Dolton, according to officials. A well-know local entrepreneur, Davis, along with his wife, founded "The Funnel Cake Man," a funnel cake business with stores inside Orland Square Mall in Orland Park and Southlake Mall in Merrillville.
DOLTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

State Police release more details on I-57 fatal crash north of Dix

State Police have released more details on a car-semi crash that killed one person and resulted in a second being airlifted to a regional hospital. Police say the driver of the car that was killed was 61-year-old Irving Wright of South Holland, Illinois. A passenger in the car, 53-year-old Sherice Wright of South Holland, was seriously injured.
DIX, IL
WIFR

17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 24, shot while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while she was driving in Little Village early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of South Homan. At about 2:50 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was driving a vehicle when she heard gunshots, police said. She was shot in the abdomen and right...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

16-year-old boy charged with attempted carjacking in West Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teen is charged with an attempted carjacking in the West Lawn neighborhood Saturday. The 16-year-old boy is charged with one felony count of attempted aggressive vehicular hijacking. Police said he was identified as the offender who attempted to forcefully take a vehicle from a man,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman in critical condition after shooting on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was shot while driving on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night. Illinois State Police said the woman was shot in the head on northbound I-55 near Archer Avenue just after 10 p.m.She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. Illinois State Police and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said an off-duty Chicago Police officer was involved in the incident, but it was unclear exactly how.Police have not released further details, but did say the incident was initially reported as a road rage incident. Expressway shootings are happening less this year than last year.So far in 2022, there have...
CHICAGO, IL

