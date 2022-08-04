16-year-old wounded in West Valley City shooting near Hunter Ridge Park

Read on gephardtdaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging Time
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
Suspect wounded in West Valley City police shooting
A suspect in an earlier shooting was shot and wounded in an encounter with police in West Valley City Sunday afternoon.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City police confirm officer-involved critical incident outside Indoor Swap Meet
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police have confirmed an officer-involved critical incident outside two businesses near 3500 South and 1500 West in a tweet issued at 2:17 p.m. Sunday. “Shortly after 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting near the...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police cancel Silver Alert for Salt Lake City woman
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 6. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have canceled a Silver Alert issued for Ernistina “Tina” Campos of Salt Lake City woman who went missing early Saturday morning. No additional information was provided on Campos, 69. The alert was canceled at 3:12 p.m. Sunday.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City Police: Suspect with stolen excavator causes $45K in damages, with more bills expected
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have a running tally of damage costs caused by a stolen excavator that the driver used Saturday to plow into the earth outside a west side grocery store, but they know bills may keep rolling in.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Suspected DUI driver crashes through wall, hits pedestrian at West Valley City apartment complex
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a suspected DUI driver hit a pedestrian after crashing through a retaining wall and into the parking lot of a West Valley City apartment complex Sunday night. West Valley City police responded about 11:15 p.m. to the...
KUTV
Police: At least $40.5K in damages so far after parking lot dug up with stolen excavator
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have tallied up approximately $40,500 in damages so far after a man allegedly stole construction equipment and dug up a parking lot in Salt Lake City. Saturday's incident was not the first time the suspect has had run-runs with law enforcement recently, though...
Utah man charged after authorities say he started a wildfire while trying to kill a spider with a lighter
"What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don't know," Sgt. Spencer Cannon told the AP.
Gephardt Daily
Police ask for help locating possible runaway from Layton treatment center
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from a Layton treatment center. Layton police say Natalee hasn’t been seen since about 6:45 p.m. Thursday. “She doesn’t know anyone...
KSLTV
Hiker seriously injured by falling rock in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family is hoping for a miracle after their daughter was injured while hiking. 25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hit by a falling rock at Hellgate Cliffs Friday. Her mother, Tricia, said her adventurous daughter always took precautions and wore a helmet at the time of the incident.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD makes arrest after overnight shooting at Gateway Inn on West North Temple
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting at the Gateway Inn. Police and paramedics were dispatched about 1:12 a.m. Friday to 819 W. North Temple St. When officers arrived they “located the victim on the ground bleeding from his stomach.”
upr.org
West Valley City teen injured during drive-by shooting; police searching for suspect
West Valley City Police are currently searching for the suspect involved in a drive-by shooting that put a teenager in the hospital. The shooting took place at 3:40 a.m. on Thursday near Hunter Ridge Park where police say that a 16-year-old male was injured after a vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The teen was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officials say that he is expected to make a full recovery.
Gephardt Daily
Wrong-way driver stopped on Legacy Parkway early Sunday morning
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A likely disaster was averted early Sunday morning when law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions stopped a wrong-way driver on Legacy Parkway. The drama began to play out about 3:35 a.m. when emergency dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a red...
Police: Utah man stabbed woman in the eye with broken meth pipe
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his roommate in the eye with a broken piece of a glass meth pipe. The incident happened on Thursday in the area of 5000 South Scarsdale Court in Taylorsville. According to arresting documents, the suspect, 45-year-old James Griggs, began to […]
Gephardt Daily
Fugitives from Salt Lake City, Magna arrested in Nevada
MESQUITE, Nevada, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah fugitives have been taken into custody in Nevada after Mesquite Police detectives received a tip that the woman were booked at a hotel there. “While detectives were conducting surveillance on the hotel, the fugitives exited the room,” a police...
kmyu.tv
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
KSLTV
Caught on camera: Man steals package off South Salt Lake porch
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking the public for information after a man was caught stealing a package from the front porch of a South Salt Lake home. The incident happened at 2:58 p.m. Friday, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department. Police said the victim’s...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot couple he thought took his pet raccoon
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A man accused of threatening to shoot two other men because he thought they had stolen his pet raccoon, according to police, now faces several charges. Daniel Joseph Chivers, 43, was charged this week with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the course...
ksl.com
Teen certified to stand trial as adult in 2021 Kearns killing
KEARNS — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly shot and killed a Kearns man in his truck has been certified to stand trial as an adult. Joseph Palmer, 16, of West Jordan, was charged this week in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; three counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a gun by a minor, and drug possession, both class B misdemeanors.
Davis County woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juveniles over TikTok video
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people and leaving multiple others injured over a TikTok video in Bountiful. Bountiful Police have arrested the suspect, Mia Ruth Hansen, 20, on 11 charges related to a group fight that left six people injured on July 30. Police […]
