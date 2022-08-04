SCOTUS: West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency

Read on bcgavel.com
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Washington Examiner
'Sold out West Virginia': Trump blasts Manchin for secret Schumer deal at WI rally
Former President Donald Trump condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his "political antics" that led to a surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday evening. The 45th president's comments are his most pointed to date about Manchin...
In Exchange for a Climate Deal, Joe Manchin Demanded a Terrible Price
Click here to read the full article. Let’s start with the Golden Rule of the Climate crisis: the rich may take a hit on their investment portfolios, but it’s the poor and vulnerable who are truly fucked. It’s true in Bangladesh and Nigeria. It’s true on the Gulf Coast. And it’s definitely true in the coalfields of Appalachia. For most people who care about the future of human civilization, last week was a very good week. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin quit dicking around and announced that he would support a $369 billion climate/energy deal (AKA the Inflation Reduction Act) was...
eenews.net
Republicans unload on Manchin, Sinema on reconciliation
Senate Republicans today slammed moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, in comments that threatened to block permitting reforms planned for next month. The comments from Senate Energy and Natural Resources ranking member John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and other Republicans follow news last night that...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Trump threatens to campaign against Manchin if reconciliation deal passes
DALLAS — Former President Donald Trump threatened to go to West Virginia to campaign against Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) if his deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate spending bill passes. The only problem: Manchin is not up for reelection until 2024.
FOXBusiness
Republican states are planning an all-out assault on woke banks: 'We won’t do business with you'
Republican state officials are readying plans to punish woke banks which push anti-fossil fuel policies and adhere to so-called environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. West Virginia announced last week it would bar five major financial institutions, including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, from entering into banking contracts with the...
Arizona Just Made Removing VIN Plates Legal
Your average person would assume the only reason anyone would want to remove a VIN plate from a car would be to commit fraud. That might explain why so many states have laws on the books criminalizing the activity, accompanied by harsh penalties. Arizona used to make it a felony across the board. Then H.B. 2480 passed the state legislature and Governor Doug Ducey signed it into law, creating a legal loophole.
Animal Wellness Action Applauds Rep. David McKinley for Backing Big Cat Public Safety Act to Protect West Virginians
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With the support of the national law enforcement, animal welfare, and conservation and mainstream zoological communities, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act, H.R. 263, on Friday by a vote of 278 to 134. H.R. 263 was introduced by Reps. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa. and was actively supported on the floor by Rep. David McKinley, R-W.W., who voted in support of the measure.
