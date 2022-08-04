Read on pcpatriot.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Rabid fox bites two people in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Volunteer firefighter in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driverCheryl E PrestonGretna, VA
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soonKristen WaltersVirginia State
Related
WSLS
1st and 10 Camp Tour: Akers ready to lead Pulaski County
DUBLIN, Va. – Cam Akers joined the Pulaski County football staff as an assistant in 2021 under then first-year coach Mark Dixon. One season later, the Pulaski County grad is serving as interim head coach for the Cougars. “This is where I’m from, this is my hometown. It’s nice...
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County sports schedule
JV Football Scrimmage: Franklin Co. @ Pulaski Co. 6 pm. Volleyball Scrimmage: East Montgomery @ Pulaski Co. 5 pm. Varsity Football Scrimmage: Pulaski Co. @ Franklin Co. 6 pm.
WSLS
Memorial golf outing held in memory of little girl
ROANOKE, Va. – A life-saving legacy: the inaugural Layla Jo Walters Golf Outing teed off on Friday at the Blue Hills Gold Club in Roanoke. The fundraiser was held in honor of a baby who had a congenital heart defect and died in 2019. Matt and Kristen Walters have...
wfxrtv.com
Annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention returning to Galax Monday
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The 86th annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention kicks off on Monday in Galax for fiddle lovers of all ages. The six-day event runs from Monday, Aug. 8 through Saturday, Aug. 13 at Felts Park along S. Main Street. Event organizers say there are $20,000 in cash prizes in addition to trophies and ribbons for contestants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Makes The Top 5 For Four-Star PF/C Amani Hansberry
With a pair of guards committed in Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young, Virginia Tech basketball's recruiting focus has shifted much more heavily to the frontcourt where four-star PF/C Amani Hansberry is one of, if not their #1, top target. The Hokies have been a top contender for Hansberry for a...
WDBJ7.com
New business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– sells books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
Thunderstorms, Rain Force Cancellation of Saturday’s. Davenport Energy Night Event at South Boston Speedway
Strong afternoon thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and forecasts calling for additional thunderstorms and rain throughout the evening have forced South Boston Speedway officials to cancel Saturday night’s Davenport Energy Night event. Tickets and armbands purchased for Saturday night’s event will be honored at the next event on Saturday...
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for LeeAnn Amber Haun
LeeAnn Amber Haun (formerly LeeAnn Anderson) departed from this world on June 22, 2022, in Roanoke, Virginia. She leaves behind numerous family members and friends to cherish her memory. She is survived by her father John Haun, his wife Rosemary, and their son Christopher, of Tazewell; her sisters, Crystal Haun and Tabitha Justice; her brother J.T. Haun; and two beloved daughters, Hailey Anderson and Jordan Anderson, whom she missed deeply and thought of often. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Ann Money, and her grandparents, Frances Holiway, Rita Haun, and Daniel Nelson Haun. LeeAnn was born September 17, 1984, and raised in McDowell County, WV. She spent her childhood learning to fend for herself, she sometimes said. She was the second middle child and often found herself on the fringes of activity, until she blossomed into a vivacious social butterfly, endearing herself to the hearts of many. She treasured meeting new people and being able to care for others. Her memories were her greatest treasures, however. Her favorite memories were of her daughters, and of her paternal grandmother’s love for her. She was Granny Rita’s “little China doll,” and Amber took up a family gauntlet by learning to make her homemade buttermilk biscuits. LeeAnn Amber played one final game of sibling Monopoly as a complete set with her sisters and brother in the wake of their mother’s death in 2007. She spent the last few years of her life searching for self-fulfillment and healing, and found much brokenness and heartache along the way. Nevertheless, she touched the lives of many people throughout her life, and her desire for adventure took her across the United States.
wfxrtv.com
Whitesnake cancels Elmwood Park concert in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It was announced on Friday that the Whitesnake concert for next month has been canceled. Officials from the Berglund Center told WFXR News on Friday, Aug. 5 that the Whitesnake canceled their concert at Elmwood Park for health reasons. The concert was scheduled to close...
WSET
2 men and a pet rescued from Dan river
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After a boat lost power on a Dan river, the Danville Fire Department was called to Angler's Park for a water rescue. Early Sunday morning, the department responded to a report of two fishermen drifting down the river. The department said witnesses stated that people...
Biggest NASCAR late model stock car race to be held at Martinsville Speedway
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — The biggest NASVAR late model stock car race is set for Martinsville Speedway next month, according to a statement released by speedway officials. The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24. The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will have a $110,000 purse with $32,000 going to the race […]
Two fishermen, pet rescued in Danville after boat loses power
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders saved two people — and one pet — in Danville Sunday morning after a boat lost power near Angler’s Park. At approximately 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Danville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to Angler’s Park at 450 Northside Drive for reports of a boat drifting […]
Protecting students, staff at southwest Virginia schools
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Security is definitely on parents’ minds as they prepare to send their kids back to school following a surge in gun violence over the past few months. “Our students and staff safety is our top priority,” said Monica Hatchett, director of communications for Henry County Public Schools. Henry County Public […]
Augusta Free Press
Virginia committing $1B to K-12 school construction
Gov. Glenn Youngkin participated in the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Mecklenburg County Middle School and High School on Friday, and used the occasion to ceremonially sign legislation providing more than $1 billion in school construction funds for K-12 public education. “These schools demonstrate how a community...
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
WSLS
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
WSLS
Roam NRV bikes are abandoned after company silently ceases operations
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thousands of college students and cyclists around Montgomery County took advantage of a local bike share program, but after four years, the operating company bolted from the program leaving Blacksburg with more questions than answers. Normally, you can pedal to the metal on one of the...
Comments / 0