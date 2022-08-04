ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSLS

1st and 10 Camp Tour: Akers ready to lead Pulaski County

DUBLIN, Va. – Cam Akers joined the Pulaski County football staff as an assistant in 2021 under then first-year coach Mark Dixon. One season later, the Pulaski County grad is serving as interim head coach for the Cougars. “This is where I’m from, this is my hometown. It’s nice...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Pulaski County sports schedule

JV Football Scrimmage: Franklin Co. @ Pulaski Co. 6 pm. Volleyball Scrimmage: East Montgomery @ Pulaski Co. 5 pm. Varsity Football Scrimmage: Pulaski Co. @ Franklin Co. 6 pm.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Memorial golf outing held in memory of little girl

ROANOKE, Va. – A life-saving legacy: the inaugural Layla Jo Walters Golf Outing teed off on Friday at the Blue Hills Gold Club in Roanoke. The fundraiser was held in honor of a baby who had a congenital heart defect and died in 2019. Matt and Kristen Walters have...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention returning to Galax Monday

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The 86th annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention kicks off on Monday in Galax for fiddle lovers of all ages. The six-day event runs from Monday, Aug. 8 through Saturday, Aug. 13 at Felts Park along S. Main Street. Event organizers say there are $20,000 in cash prizes in addition to trophies and ribbons for contestants.
GALAX, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Makes The Top 5 For Four-Star PF/C Amani Hansberry

With a pair of guards committed in Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young, Virginia Tech basketball's recruiting focus has shifted much more heavily to the frontcourt where four-star PF/C Amani Hansberry is one of, if not their #1, top target. The Hokies have been a top contender for Hansberry for a...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

New business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– sells books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Speedway Digest

Thunderstorms, Rain Force Cancellation of Saturday’s. Davenport Energy Night Event at South Boston Speedway

Strong afternoon thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and forecasts calling for additional thunderstorms and rain throughout the evening have forced South Boston Speedway officials to cancel Saturday night’s Davenport Energy Night event. Tickets and armbands purchased for Saturday night’s event will be honored at the next event on Saturday...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSLS

Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem

SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for LeeAnn Amber Haun

LeeAnn Amber Haun (formerly LeeAnn Anderson) departed from this world on June 22, 2022, in Roanoke, Virginia. She leaves behind numerous family members and friends to cherish her memory. She is survived by her father John Haun, his wife Rosemary, and their son Christopher, of Tazewell; her sisters, Crystal Haun and Tabitha Justice; her brother J.T. Haun; and two beloved daughters, Hailey Anderson and Jordan Anderson, whom she missed deeply and thought of often. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Ann Money, and her grandparents, Frances Holiway, Rita Haun, and Daniel Nelson Haun. LeeAnn was born September 17, 1984, and raised in McDowell County, WV. She spent her childhood learning to fend for herself, she sometimes said. She was the second middle child and often found herself on the fringes of activity, until she blossomed into a vivacious social butterfly, endearing herself to the hearts of many. She treasured meeting new people and being able to care for others. Her memories were her greatest treasures, however. Her favorite memories were of her daughters, and of her paternal grandmother’s love for her. She was Granny Rita’s “little China doll,” and Amber took up a family gauntlet by learning to make her homemade buttermilk biscuits. LeeAnn Amber played one final game of sibling Monopoly as a complete set with her sisters and brother in the wake of their mother’s death in 2007. She spent the last few years of her life searching for self-fulfillment and healing, and found much brokenness and heartache along the way. Nevertheless, she touched the lives of many people throughout her life, and her desire for adventure took her across the United States.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Whitesnake cancels Elmwood Park concert in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It was announced on Friday that the Whitesnake concert for next month has been canceled. Officials from the Berglund Center told WFXR News on Friday, Aug. 5 that the Whitesnake canceled their concert at Elmwood Park for health reasons. The concert was scheduled to close...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

2 men and a pet rescued from Dan river

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After a boat lost power on a Dan river, the Danville Fire Department was called to Angler's Park for a water rescue. Early Sunday morning, the department responded to a report of two fishermen drifting down the river. The department said witnesses stated that people...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Two fishermen, pet rescued in Danville after boat loses power

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders saved two people — and one pet — in Danville Sunday morning after a boat lost power near Angler’s Park. At approximately 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Danville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to Angler’s Park at 450 Northside Drive for reports of a boat drifting […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Protecting students, staff at southwest Virginia schools

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Security is definitely on parents’ minds as they prepare to send their kids back to school following a surge in gun violence over the past few months. “Our students and staff safety is our top priority,” said Monica Hatchett, director of communications for Henry County Public Schools. Henry County Public […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia committing $1B to K-12 school construction

Gov. Glenn Youngkin participated in the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Mecklenburg County Middle School and High School on Friday, and used the occasion to ceremonially sign legislation providing more than $1 billion in school construction funds for K-12 public education. “These schools demonstrate how a community...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
VINTON, VA

