Henderson County High School celebrates their seniors
Come support the class of 2023 Henderson County High School on their first day back to school with their annual senior sunrise.
Half of EVSC students return to school Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s back to school for half of the EVSC. As buses head out on the road Monday, you want to be flexible on these first few mornings. According to the EVSC website, officials recommend students get to their bus stop at least five minutes before.
Evansville students enjoy last days of summer with back-to-school bash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some schools around the Tri-State had their first days last week, but the majority will begin classes this week. But before they do, students had one more day to soak in the summer. Sunday was one last hurrah for students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation,...
Dealing with back to school anxiety
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The countdown is on to the end of summer as many students head back to class this week. Getting kids back into a whole new routine can cause some anxiety in children. We spoke with Laura Day with River Valley Behavior Health. She tells what the...
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Our crew is on scene of a situation on Highway 66 in Warrick County. That’s near Lincoln Avenue. Today’s a big day for several Tri-State schools, including the EVSC. More students are hopping on the bus for the first day back to school. Back to school...
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
Laura Day with River Valley Behavior Health
Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Crews on called to a situation on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Updated: 4 hours ago. Crews on called to a situation on Hwy 66 in...
German culture breathes new life into Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville’s celebration of German culture continued at Germania Maennerchor on North Fulton Avenue today featuring German favorites such as kraut balls and bratwurst. The popular event is celebrating its 60th year and festivalgoers say they enjoy the atmosphere. “I just like the people and the polka, you can’t go wrong the […]
Kimsey Lane to close for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kimsey Lane closure is expected to start Monday in Henderson. It’s a long-term closure that will go on through 2025. The nearly half-mile section of Kimsey Lane between Richardson Avenue and Van Wyk Road is closing for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction.
Riverboat cruise set to dock in Evansville on Aug. 8
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy. Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends...
Book about UE basketball plane crash nominated in 2022 Indiana Authors Awards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A book about the University of Evansville tragic plane crash involving the 1977 basketball team has been nominated for the 2022 Indiana Authors Awards. According to a press release, the 2022 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards announced the shortlist of books eligible for top...
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
Apprentice jockey Holmes wins first-ever stakes aboard Henrietta Topham
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - As Henrietta Topham dug down in the final strides of the $100,000 Centennial Distaff Turf Mile Presented by Exacta Systems and thrust her bay frame in front just before the wire, a whirlwind of emotions came surging to the forefront with her from various parties around Ellis Park.
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
Southern Indiana teen born without hands or feet featured in new documentary
ELIZABETH, Ind. — Landis Sims was born to play baseball. He was also born without hands or feet. A new documentary follows the 16-year-old South Central High School student as he works to prove others wrong by pursuing his ultimate goal: making the varsity baseball team. "I didn't let...
Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Confederate statue base set to be removed from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co. Confederate statue base set to be removed from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co.
Evansville illuminates downtown with light installation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier this week, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District lit a short-term demonstration that lasted only a few evenings. It showed off the color-changing LED light capabilities in the underpass of the Lloyd Expressway at Main Street. Officials say this installation was inspired by similar projects in Birmingham, Alabama and Lynn, […]
Affidavit: Boonville man accused of child molestation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl. According to an affidavit, 20-year-old Joshua Leduc is the man accused. The Evansville Police Department says Leduc was arrested after the victim and her mother reported the incident to Holly’s House.
