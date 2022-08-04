Read on pcpatriot.com
Obituary for LeeAnn Amber Haun
LeeAnn Amber Haun (formerly LeeAnn Anderson) departed from this world on June 22, 2022, in Roanoke, Virginia. She leaves behind numerous family members and friends to cherish her memory. She is survived by her father John Haun, his wife Rosemary, and their son Christopher, of Tazewell; her sisters, Crystal Haun and Tabitha Justice; her brother J.T. Haun; and two beloved daughters, Hailey Anderson and Jordan Anderson, whom she missed deeply and thought of often. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Ann Money, and her grandparents, Frances Holiway, Rita Haun, and Daniel Nelson Haun. LeeAnn was born September 17, 1984, and raised in McDowell County, WV. She spent her childhood learning to fend for herself, she sometimes said. She was the second middle child and often found herself on the fringes of activity, until she blossomed into a vivacious social butterfly, endearing herself to the hearts of many. She treasured meeting new people and being able to care for others. Her memories were her greatest treasures, however. Her favorite memories were of her daughters, and of her paternal grandmother’s love for her. She was Granny Rita’s “little China doll,” and Amber took up a family gauntlet by learning to make her homemade buttermilk biscuits. LeeAnn Amber played one final game of sibling Monopoly as a complete set with her sisters and brother in the wake of their mother’s death in 2007. She spent the last few years of her life searching for self-fulfillment and healing, and found much brokenness and heartache along the way. Nevertheless, she touched the lives of many people throughout her life, and her desire for adventure took her across the United States.
Street officially named after former Sheriff Conner
The portion of Lafayette Street leading from East Main Street, Pulaski to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has now become Sheriff Frank R. Conner Drive following a naming ceremony Friday morning. Conner’s widow, Glorina is shown above uncovering the new sign during the ceremony while being assisted by son Mike (left), grandson Chris (center), Mayor Shannon Collins and Pulaski Town Councilman Jamie Radcliffe who first proposed the street be named after the former sheriff. Sheriff Frank R. Conner Drive leads to the sheriff’s office and the Town of Pulaski’s brush site, which is appropriate given Conner was sheriff and also served on the New River Resource Authority Board of Directors. Members of the local government and law enforcement communities attended the ceremony this morning, including members of Pulaski Town Council (below) who voted unanimously to approve the name change during a recent council meeting. Conner served as sheriff for 13 years and passed away at the age of 86 on April 1, 2021.
Pulaski County sports schedule
JV Football Scrimmage: Franklin Co. @ Pulaski Co. 6 pm. Volleyball Scrimmage: East Montgomery @ Pulaski Co. 5 pm. Varsity Football Scrimmage: Pulaski Co. @ Franklin Co. 6 pm.
Obituary for Michael David Jones
Michael David Jones, 68, of Dublin, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was an avid trout fisherman who loved all things involving the outdoors. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Mack and Lou Emma Jones. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Ben Jones Phillips and...
