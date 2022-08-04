Turkey-hauling tractor-trailer catches fire on I-4 near Sanford

Read on www.wesh.com
WESH
FHP: Multiple people hurt in 2-vehicle crash, fire in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo Fire responded to both a two-vehicle crash and fire Sunday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says the scene was located on County Road 419 and happened around 5:30 p.m. near Snow Hill Road. Troopers say the crash was a T-Bone crash and one vehicle didn't yield...
WESH
Vehicle catches on fire in Altamonte Springs, fire officials say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — On Sunday, a vehicle fire was reported to the Seminole County Fire Department. The fire department responded to West Central Parkway and Montgomery Road. They received the call about the fire around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. After the vehicle started smoking, occupants in the vehicle safely...
click orlando
6 people hospitalized after crash in Oviedo, troopers say
Six people were hospitalized following a crash near Snow Hill Road in Seminole County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of those hospitalized is in critical condition, troopers said. Troopers said a vehicle was turning left out of Publix onto County Road 419 near Snow Hill Road...
click orlando
Motorcyclist in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after a crash with another vehicle in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 1:13 p.m. and occurred on South John Young Parkway at State Road 408, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News...
villages-news.com
New Yorker’s BMW involved in rear-end crash near Colony Cottage Recreation Center
A New Yorker’s BMW was involved in a rear-end crash Sunday near Colony Cottage Recreation Center in The Villages. Emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday which occurred when the dark-colored BMW sedan rear-ended a blue Honda passenger car in the westbound lanes of County Road 466A near the intersection with Morse Boulevard.
fox35orlando.com
String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned
SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
Crash slows traffic along I-95 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along Interstate 95 near SR-520 in Brevard County caused major traffic delays Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol received a report of a crash on I-95 southbound near SR-520 just after 6 a.m. Read: FDOT suspends Northern Turnpike Extension project citing ‘significant concerns’
WESH
Volusia County drivers increasingly getting stuck in soft sand on beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of you know, driving on the beach in Volusia County has been a decades-long tradition dating back to NASCAR as they raced on the hard-packed sand. But the texture of the sand is changing. It's getting softer and more drivers are getting stuck. "I'll...
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
WESH
Deputies: 2 men killed in Orange County shooting, 1 man hospitalized
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says three men were shot Saturday afternoon, and one of those men was shot by a deputy. There's an ongoing investigation at Heritage Hotel on 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail near Sand Lake Road. The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave...
leesburg-news.com
Driver killed after SUV overturns in single-vehicle crash in Lake County
A driver was killed after his sport utility vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Lake County. The 47-year-old Deland man was at the wheel of the SUV at 1:50 a.m. westbound on County Road 42m west of County Road 44, near the Lake County/Volusia County border when for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned.
aroundosceola.com
Ramp and road closures around State Road 417, starting Sunday night
Someone of the routes drivers may use around State Road 417 to move from Osceola into Orange County to reach or return from Orlando International Airport or other Orlando points will close during some overnight hours, starting Sunday night. The closures are associated with the 417 widening and improvement project...
WESH
81-year-old Clermont man shot, injured by police officer after firing at first responders
CLERMONT, Fla. — The Clermont Police Department is investigating after a Friday night incident where an officer shot an elderly man who was firing a gun at first responders. The man has been identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. Clermont Fire Department and EMS personnel were called to...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake bartender arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Lady Lake bartender was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an automobile accident. Angela Johnson, 32, who lives at 37403 Happy Lane, was involved in a crash Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Johnson, who listed her occupation as a bartender, had “extremely slurred speech,” and officers suspected she had been drinking. There was an open container of the alcoholic beverage Jagermeister in the door of Johnson’s vehicle. Two additional open alcohol containers were found in her purse.
fox35orlando.com
'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
click orlando
1 killed when SUV splits in half during crash on Colonial Drive in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A sport utility vehicle was split in half early Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orlando, according to police. The wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on East Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said two people were in...
villages-news.com
Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claims he was ‘scared for his life’
A Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claimed he was “scared for his life.”. Quanzie Jecory Young, 29, was traveling Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 in a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a robbery in Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies had activated the lights and sirens of their squad cars and began a pursuit, Young made a turn onto U.S. 301. He continued southbound on U.S. 301 before making a turn onto SE Hwy. 42. He later pulled into a driveway, got out of his vehicle and fled on foot. When he was apprehended, deputies asked him why he fled. Young “stated he was scared for his life and that is why he ran from law enforcement,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.
Man recovering credit card skimmer kicks Brevard County K-9 officer, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County K-9 officer took a bite out of crime after it was kicked by a fleeing suspect, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Investigators said Marios Stoean ran from deputies Friday night after they caught him trying to retrieve a “credit card skimmer” at a bank’s ATM.
Brevard deputies search for gunmen after people in two cars shoot at each other
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are looking for gunmen after people in two cars were shooting at each other Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on Clearlake Road near Church Street Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A large police response was seen by...
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
