New crystal engineering strategy to design ultrabright fluorescent solid dyes

Scientists discover light as 'glue' in a loosely linked molecule
Scientists have managed to polarize atoms in a controlled way for the first time. The discovery could help us explain how molecules form in space. The new force is very weak when compared to others. Scientists have recently observed light working as a weakly bound molecule acting as the "glue"...
Phys.org
Scientists characterize the potato L-type lectin StLecRK-IV.1, which negatively regulates late blight resistance
In recent work published in the journal Horticulture Research, researchers from Northeast Agricultural University and Huazhong Agricultural University characterized a negative regulator of late blight resistance in potato. They showed that a potato LecRLK, StLecRK-IV.1, participates in plant immunity against P. infestans by serving as a negative regulator. The transient...
A breakthrough 3D-printed material incredibly strong and ductile
It resembles a net-like structure when viewed at the nanoscale. It could prove revolutionary for medicine and aerospace. A dual-phase, nanostructured high-entropy alloy that has been 3D printed by researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the Georgia Institute of Technology is stronger and more ductile than other cutting-edge additively manufactured materials. This discovery could lead to higher-performance components for use in aerospace, medicine, energy, and transportation.
Phys.org
Research team first to develop 3D structure of twinkle protein
Researchers from the National Institutes of Health have developed a three-dimensional structure that allows them to see how and where disease mutations on the twinkle protein can lead to mitochondrial diseases. The protein is involved in helping cells use energy our bodies convert from food. Prior to the development of this 3D structure, researchers only had models and were unable to determine how these mutations contribute to disease. Mitochondrial diseases are a group of inherited conditions that affect 1 in 5,000 people and have very few treatments.
Phys.org
Graphene oxide membranes reveal unusual behaviour of water at the nanoscale
Do more pores in a sieve allow more liquid to flow through it? As material scientists have uncovered, this seemingly simple question may have an unexpected answer at the nanoscale—and it could have important implications in the development of water filtration, energy storage and hydrogen production. Researchers from UNSW...
Phys.org
Common weed may be 'super plant' that holds key to drought-resistant crops
A common weed harbors important clues about how to create drought resistant crops in a world beset by climate change. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea, commonly known as purslane, integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that enables the weed to endure drought while remaining highly productive, they report August 5 in the journal Science Advances.
The most powerful rocket ever built will launch later this month
NASA’s bid to return to the Moon is finally ready to take its next step. The space agency announced this week that it will aim to launch the most powerful rocket ever built into space on August 29. That means we have just over 20 days before Artemis I launches from Kennedy Space Center and begins its trek to the Moon. NASA will push the launch to another date in its proposed launch window if the launch this month is scrapped.
Activity At Remote Chinese Airstrip Seen Before Spaceplane Launch
Satellite imagery of an air base near Lop Nor in China that has been associated with the development of a secretive spaceplane, with an inset showing artwork depicting a notional design. PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION / Chinese internetSatellite imagery shows activity at a remote air base where China's first spaceplane flight touched down after a test mission in 2020.
Discovered in the deep: the snail with iron armour
A golden snail with a foot clad in iron scales seems like a creature from science fiction. But in a few remote spots of the Indian Ocean these snails are very real. “It looks like an armoured knight crawling around on the deep-sea floor,” says Julia Sigwart, a biologist at Frankfurt’s Senckenberg Research Institute and one of the only people to have seen a living scaly-foot snail (Chrysomallon squamiferum), also known as a sea pangolin.
Engadget
NASA develops ingenious solution to fix its troubled ‘Lucy’ asteroid explorer
Last year, NASA launched the Lucy spacecraft designed to explore the Trojan asteroids trapped near Jupiter's Lagrange points. However, a problem arose just 12 hours after launch — one of the large solar arrays designed to generate power from an increasingly distant Sun had failed to fully deploy and latch. Now, NASA has announced that a team was able to troubleshoot the problem sufficiently for the mission to continue — thanks to several clever tricks.
Scientists Find ‘Gummy Squirrel’ 16,000 Feet Under Ocean Surface
At one end of the biological spectrum are charismatic megafauna, those “flagship species” that inspire the devotion of conservationists and the manufacture of cute, cuddly plush toys sold in zoo gift shops. On the other are critters so homely or baffling they inspire a different kind of wonder.
When did humans settle in North America? 20,000 years before we once thought, study says
Common belief was that humans first settled in North America about 16,000 years ago. New research suggests that might not be true.
Astronomy.com
Mars rover audio reveals different rules for sound on the Red Planet
It’s been nearly 50 years since the Viking 1 lander snapped the first image from the surface of Mars. And yet, until recently, that landscape remained silent to the human ear. Now, thanks to two microphones aboard the Perseverance rover, researchers can tune in from more than a million miles away to probe the Red Planet’s alien atmosphere and unique sound propagation patterns.
Unexpected discovery could make story of very early humans 'more real,' scientists say
Researchers found 88 human footprints on a US military base in Utah. The prints likely belong to those living in the Ice Age.
Phys.org
Simulating infinitely many chaotic particles using a quantum computer
A team of researchers at Quantinuum, working with a colleague at the University of Texas, Austin, has developed a way to simulate infinitely many chaotic particles using a quantum computer running with a limited number of qubits. In their paper published in the journal Nature Physics, the group describes their technique.
Phys.org
Researchers report solar energetic particle event observed by China's Tianwen-1 mission
Researchers from the Institute of Modern Physics (IMP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and their collaborators have reported a solar energetic particle (SEP) event observed by the Mars Energetic Particle Analyzer (MEPA) carried on China's Tianwen-1 (TW-1) spacecraft. As the first scientific report based on MEPA, the paper was published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Phys.org
A simple, cheap material for carbon capture, perhaps from tailpipes
Using an inexpensive polymer called melamine—the main component of Formica—chemists have created a cheap, easy and energy-efficient way to capture carbon dioxide from smokestacks, a key goal for the United States and other nations as they seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The process for synthesizing the melamine...
Phys.org
Even scientists can't keep up with all the newly discovered particles. Our new naming scheme could help
Physicists at Cern have discovered a plethora of new exotic particles being created in the collisions produced by the Large Hadron Collider over the past few years. So many have been found in fact, that our collaboration (LHCb), which has discovered 59 out of 66 recent particles, has come up with a new naming scheme to help us impose some order on the growing particle zoo.
Digital Trends
Light it up like dynamite: South Korea launches first lunar mission
South Korea began its first mission to the moon this week with the launch of its Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) mission from Florida. Using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the uncrewed spacecraft was launched on a course to enter orbit around the moon in a year-long mission which sees the country becoming one of a small group of nations to launch lunar missions.
Phys.org
'Simple yet powerful': Seeing cell secretion like never before
We have recently witnessed the stunning images of distant galaxies revealed by the James Webb telescope, which were previously visible only as blurry spots. Washington University in St. Louis researchers have developed a novel method for visualizing the proteins secreted by cells with stunning resolution, making it the James Webb version for visualizing single cell protein secretion.
