ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Instant View: Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQPIC_0h4TiEKg00

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years on Thursday, despite warning that a long recession is on its way, as it rushed to smother a rise in inflation which is now set to top 13%.

Reeling from a surge in energy prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 for a half percentage point rise in Bank Rate to 1.75% - its highest level since late 2008 - from 1.25%. read more

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: British stocks (.FTSE) extended gains after the central bank decision and were up nearly 0.5% on the day. Banking stocks (.FTNMX301010) jumped briefly before consolidating gains.

FOREX: The pound edged higher immediately after the rate decision but then turned lower on the day as the central bank said the economy will enter into a recession by the fourth quarter of 2022.

MONEY MARKETS: Interest rate markets were pricing in about 32 bps of rate hikes by September compared to 34 bps before the rate decision

JANET MUI, HEAD OF MARKET ANALYSIS, BREWIN DOLPHIN:

“The move is in line with the outsized rate increases other major central banks have done recently. Financial markets expect Bank rate to eventually peak at close to 3% sometime in 2023, so there is some way to go before the Bank pause.

“With the forthcoming jumbo increases in energy bills and further tightening in financial conditions for some households and corporates, the cost of living crisis will be a burning policy issue for the contenders of the next Prime Minister.”

SAM COOPER, VICE PRESIDENT, MARKET RISK SOLUTIONS, SILICON VALLEY BANK:

“No surprise in the headline decision to hike the interest rate by a 0.50% increment. However, the bleak outlook for GDP and rising inflation forecasts included in the meeting minutes have dampened market confidence and this has translated into a weaker sterling.”

STUART COLE, HEAD MACRO ECONOMIST, EQUITI CAPITAL:

"What I think is very telling is that the forecast for inflation for end 2023 is higher than CPI is at the moment. It is hard not to see more 50bps hikes being delivered given that fact."

"Add onto that the upwards revision to CPI, which is now seen peaking at 13.3% and remaining elevated throughout next year, and it all points to a tough policy dilemma for the BoE going forward."

PAUL CRAIG, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, QUILTER INVESTORS, LONDON:

"In the back of the mind of policy makers will be the current public mood. Sentiment is shifting against the Bank of England with a recent survey pointing to more people being dissatisfied with the job it is doing than satisfied people.

“The other significant shift from the BoE in recent weeks was the dropping of mortgage affordability rules. With the economic picture looking incredibly challenging, and mortgage rates subsequently rising off the back of the BoE’s moves, the decision to drop those rules is looking more and more circumspect by the day. There is a concern the lessons of 2008 are beginning to be forgotten."

Reporting by the London Markets and Finance Team; Compiled by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 7, 2022 | Rates are going down

What is a fixed-rate mortgage vs. adjustable-rate mortgage?. After months of spiking, mortgage rates have generally been falling over the past couple of weeks — though they've experienced some volatility. Average 30-year fixed mortgage rates dropped below 5% last week for the first time since early April. Inflation has...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflicting signs about the health of the U.S. economy have thrust the Federal Reserve into a difficult spot. With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively. But other signs suggest the economy is slowing and might even have shrunk in the first half of the year. Such evidence would typically lead the Fed to stop raising rates — or even cut them. For now, though, the Fed is focused squarely on its inflation fight, and this week it’s set to announce another hefty hike in its benchmark interest rate. Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Mortgage#Bank Rate#Business Personal Finance#Linus Business#Banking#Uk#Business Industry#Business Economics#The Bank Of England#Boe#Monetary Policy Committee#British#Ftse
CNBC

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad

On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
The Independent

Warning over 15% inflation as rates set for fastest rise in nearly 30 years

The Bank of England is widely expected to hike rates by the highest level in nearly three decades on Thursday after experts warned that inflation could peak at 15%.Decision makers on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will increase interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75%, analysts believe, as they try to bring inflation back under control.Previous Bank predictions forecast that Consumer Prices Index inflation would peak at around 11% this autumn, before falling back.But on Wednesday the Resolution Foundation think tank warned of further misery to come. While the prices of some global commodities, such as oil, have come off...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Another hefty rate rise may be on the cards in September, economists warn

The Bank of England may be forced to increase rates by another half point as soon as next month as it puts the need to rein in inflation over risks of deepening the looming recession, economists have warned.James Smith, developed markets economist at ING, said it is a “strong possibility” that rates may rise again, to 2.25% next month, even though the Bank is forecasting a 15-month recession from the fourth quarter.It would follow the biggest rate increase in 27 years, from 1.25% to 1.75%, on Thursday and signals the Bank’s worries over rampant inflation, which is now predicted to...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

India Cenbank Raises Key Rate 50 Bps as Inflation Seen Staying Elevated

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key policy repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the third increase in the current cycle to cool stubbornly high inflation that has remained above the central bank's tolerance band for six straight months. With June retail inflation hitting...
BUSINESS
CNET

Mortgage Rates on Aug. 5, 2022: Rates Are Mixed Since Last Week

While 15-year fixed mortgage rates moved downward a bit today, interest rates on 30-year fixed mortgages crept slightly higher. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage went up. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, they've been more varied in the last...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Dollar Edges Lower As Currency Markets Pull Back On Friday's Moves

The dollar fell on Monday, losing some of the gains it had made from Friday's U.S. jobs data, as currency markets pulled back on their initial reaction and waited for Wednesday's inflation data to give more clues about the Federal Reserve's next steps. Higher-than-expected U.S. employment figures last week saw...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns

MacroMavens founder Stephanie Pomboy warned Friday following the release of the July employment report that "markets are going to be in for a rude awakening." Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," the economist noted that "employment is the most lagging of lagging indicators" and that is "troubling" for what it implies for the Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

536K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy