StreetInsider.com

Western Digital (WDC) Downgraded as Guidance 'Well Below Expectations' - Benchmark

On the back of its earnings release last week, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares have been downgraded to Hold from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Tesla Stock Pops on Report It Struck a $5 Billion Nickel Supply Deal in Indonesia

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up over 2% in premarket Monday after CNBC Indonesia reported that the electric vehicle ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roku (ROKU) Stock Dips as Analyst Downgrades to Sell After 'Awful' Results

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are down about 2% after Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak cut the rating to Sell ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades Grab Holdings Inc. (GRAB) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Ranjan Sharma downgraded Grab Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAB) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $3.80 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Palantir (PLTR) Stock Tumbles 15% on Soft Outlook, Citi Sees Many Negatives

Shares of Palantir (NYSE PLTR) are down about 13% at the market open after the software company offered lukewarm revenue ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Downgrades Avalara (AVLR) to Hold

Stifel analyst Brad Reback downgraded Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $93.50 (from $95.00).The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Carvana (CVNA) Risk-Reward 'Unattractive' - JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta downgraded Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares to Underweight from Neutral, raising the firm's price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Telsey Downgrades Leslie's (LESL) to Market Perform

Telsey analyst Dana Telsey downgraded Leslie's (NASDAQ: LESL) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dawson James Downgrades Mesoblast Limited (MESO) to Neutral

Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert downgraded Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tyson Foods (TSN) Falls After Results, Analyst Not Surprised by Market Reaction

Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) are down over 3% after the company reported weaker-than-expected FQ3 EPS figures. TSN reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Apple (AAPL) 'Portfolio Has Never Been Stronger' - Monness Crespi

Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White told investors in a note Monday that Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) portfolio has "never been ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Cuts Wix.com Stock to Perform Despite 'Extremely Compelling' Valuation

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Oppenheimer analyst Ken Wong downgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) to Perform from Outperform on recession risks. The logo maker is facing “stiff demand headwinds caused by macro, eCommerce pull-forward, and B2B volatility,” Wong said in a...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Maxim Group Downgrades Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) to Hold

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: CLSA Starts Li Auto (LI) at Buy (1)

CLSA analyst Aaron Li initiates coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Northland Capital Markets Downgrades Casa Sytems, Inc. (CASA) to Market Perform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Tim Savageaux downgraded Casa Sytems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

