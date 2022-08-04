Maren Morris, Goo Goo Dolls rock Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre this weekend

Read on www.pressandguide.com
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: 10 Places to Fuel Up Along the Route
If you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic energy of the 1950s and 1960s or are a classic car enthusiast, look no further than Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event. It brings classic car enthusiasts from all over the world together for one grand culmination on Woodward Avenue.
Great Lakes Coffee shops closing at 2 Meijer stores in metro Detroit
Great Lakes Coffee will soon serve its last drinks inside two small-format Meijer stores. Meijer spokesman Frank Guglielmi confirmed to the Free Press that Saturday will be the last day for Great Lakes Coffee at its Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak and its Rivertown Market in downtown Detroit. ...
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
5 great places for poutine in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although more typically known as being from north of the border, options for poutine can certainly be found in Ann Arbor. You can find the Canadian-born dish at Conor O’Niell’s, which features an Irish twist, and Zingerman’s Roadhouse, which sticks with the classic curds-on-fries, and other points around town,
Opa! GreekFest returns with food, culture, entertainment
ST. CLAIR SHORES — An annual tradition is back at the Assumption Cultural Center. GreekFest returns this month and promises four days of culture, authentic Greek food, live entertainment, dancing and more. GreekFest co-chairs Tom Thomas, George Dallas, Bob De Waele and Nick Moschouris invite everyone to “experience traditional Greek culture with a community spirit.”
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:. 1. Rise &...
Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend
Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
Tattoos on full display at Michigan International Speedway NASCAR race
BROOKLYN, MI -- Visitors from across the country flocked to the Michigan International Speedway infield to camp in preparation for this weekend’s Firekeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race. RVs, campers, trailers, school buses and all sorts of vehicles and set up camp in the grassy areas of the speedway in...
Blake's South Lyon cider mill plans to continue Erwin traditions with new additions
SOUTH LYON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Blake's South Lyon cider mill will open later this month where Erwin Orchards was. The Armada-based farm known for its hard cider acquired the cider mill when Erwin's owners decided to retire. This season is Erwin's 102 year in business. When Blake's opens Aug....
‘My liver can’t handle two races’: Scenes from a sold-out MIS infield
It’s easy to spot newbies in the Michigan International Speedway infield – they have a yellow sash of sorts, which is really just caution tape tied in a circle. The “rookie stripe” mimics an on-track ritual, as NASCAR requires rookies to have a yellow stripe on their rear bumper.
Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues
Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
WXYZ Investigative Reporter Heather Catallo Has Wed High-Profile Attorney Todd Flood
We're a little late to the party. But we just stumbled upon on a Facebook photo showing that WXYZ investigative reporter Heather Catallo has tied the knot with high-profile attorney Todd Flood, who was a special prosecutor for the Michigan Attorney General's Office for the Flint water case. For both,...
DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township
Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
This place was voted the best craft store in the D
All week long we have been revealing the winners of our Vote 4 The Best contest, which is voted on by our viewers. Today Tati Amare revealed the winner of the craft store category: Scrappy Chic in Livonia. The owner of Scrappy Chic, Renee Ford, said winning is awesome and...
Undergoing $40 Million Transformation, the Inn at St. Johns is now Saint John’s Resort
DETROIT, MI (August 5, 2022) – Saint John’s Resort is currently undergoing an exciting $40M transformation that includes a renovation of their historic seminary, which has not been used in 10-plus years, to build a one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor ballroom space for up to 2,000 people as well as the development of a 6,200 square foot outdoor Garden Pavilion that highlights the property’s natural beauty. They are also opening a two story spa, a wine bar and enhancing existing interior spaces to draw out their architectural and historic beauty alongside transforming the municipal-quality golf course into a Championship 18 hole, a Par 3 course with famous template greens and a 2 acre natural bent grass putting course. With these additions, among others, Saint John’s Resort will truly be Detroit’s destination resort!
Bubba Wallace will greet fans at Michigan McDonald’s prior to MIS race
BROOKLYN, MI – NASCAR fans can meet Bubba Wallace this weekend and check out his race-winning car from 2021 at a McDonald’s near Michigan International Speedway. Wallace has been greeting fans at McDonald’s restaurants across the nation this year. McDonald’s is one of his primary sponsors.
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
