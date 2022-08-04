Indian Rupee Seen Testing Historic Low in Coming Months

Read on biztoc.com
Related
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
biztoc.com
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening' following jobs report, economist warns
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns. Markets are expected to take a hit after the jobs report on Friday. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 100,000 jobs in the last three months of the year.
Russian crude is quietly flowing to European buyers like Italy and Spain as EU sanctions loom
According to data tracked by Bloomberg, Russian crude flows to Italy hit a seven-week high in the seven days leading up to August 5.
biztoc.com
Inflation Reduction Act aims to lower costs in multiple areas of the economy
NPR's A Martinez talks to Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, about the Senate passing a major climate, health care and tax bill. Deese discusses what's in it and what isn't.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Wall Street steadies after U.S. jobs report sell-off
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.69% to 33,029.18. The S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.70% to 4,174.11. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added about 0.8% to 12,759.00. Those gains echoed the broad Euro STOXX 600 (.STOXX), which gained about 1% on Monday. The MSCI world equity index added 0.75%, also recovering...
biztoc.com
SoftBank’s Vision Fund Posts $23bn Quarterly Loss
SoftBank recorded a $17.2 billion loss at its Vision Fund unit on Monday for the April-June quarter. Founder Masayoshi Son is due to talk later on Monday. The post SoftBank’s Vision Fund Posts $23bn Quarterly Loss appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Cash withdrawals in the UK soar as Brits grapple with the rising cost of living
Britain's Post Office handled a record £801 million in personal cash withdrawals in July. Inflation in the country is expected to peak at over 13% in October. Brits are using cash as a way to manage their budgets as inflation in the UK is expected to peak in October at 13%.
biztoc.com
BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant
Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
SoftBank cautions startup winter may last longer if unicorn founders don’t accept lower valuations
Masayoshi Son, the chief executive of SoftBank Group, which reported a quarterly loss of over $23 billion, is worried that the funding winter for startups may linger in the immediate future. The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders […]
biztoc.com
Bluechip, an African systems integrator with partners like Microsoft and Oracle, is expanding to Europe
It’s not often you hear about African tech companies expanding into Europe. Some examples include fintechs Lidya and Korapay in Eastern Europe and the U.K., respectively. In the latest development, Bluechip Technologies, an African enterprise company that partners with international OEMs like Microsoft and Oracle and provides data warehousing solutions and enterprise applications to banks, […]
biztoc.com
Thai SEC approves four crypto firms despite Zipmex woes
Thailand’s financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission , has approved four more crypto companies in the Kingdom. On Thursday, it was reported in local media that the SEC had granted operating licenses to four more digital asset operators. Former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block...
biztoc.com
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
U.S. equities markets were on track to open higher Monday morning after three straight winning weeks for the S&P 500. The Nasdaq also posted a winning week as investors digested the latest jobs report. Markets will also get a fresh read on inflation this week: The latest consumer price index is slated to be released Wednesday.
biztoc.com
Germany Braces for Social Unrest Over Energy Prices
German officials have expressed fears that a worst-case winter of energy problems could prompt an extremist backlash. How bad things get may depend on how well they manage the crisis – in policy and perception.
biztoc.com
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
biztoc.com
Making Trade Great Again: We Need A Conversation And A Connection
Other countries are moving ahead on trade. Why is the U.S. standing still? We need a public conversation about trade and we need to connect trade to benefits beyond the immediate economic ones.
biztoc.com
Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy
Jack Ma became a recognisable leadership figure in China. He criticised China’s regulatory system, a move perceived as an assault on the Chinese state. “Without risk, no innovation can happen in this world,” he told a conference in Shanghai in October 2020. “Good innovation can coexist with...
biztoc.com
Japan tech giant SoftBank posts $23 billion quarterly loss
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group posted a $23.4 billion loss in the April-June quarter as the value of its investments sank amid global worries about inflation and interest rates. SoftBank Group Corp.’s loss of 3.16 trillion yen was a reversal from its 762 billion yen profit in the same quarter a year earlier. Quarterly sales rose 6% to 1.57 trillion yen ($11.6 billion). “I must humbly and honestly acknowledge that things are really bad,” a somber Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told reporters Monday. “I must face up to this." Losses for the last six months totaled about 5 trillion yen ($37 billion), and the latest red ink was the worst quarterly loss since the company's founding, he said. For the fiscal year that ended in March, Softbank racked up losses of 1.7 trillion yen ($13 billion), a reversal from the 4.9 trillion yen profit for the previous year. Annual sales grew 10.5% to 6.2 trillion yen ($46 billion). Although Softbank’s portfolio is not directly exposed to the war in Ukraine, the company warned that global uncertainty as well as inflation and soaring energy costs would likely hurt its profitability. Much of the dip of the value in shares came from a drop in price of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in which SoftBank is a major investor. The declining value of the yen also hurt Tokyo-based SoftBank's bottom line because its borrowings must be repaid in yen. Hub peek embed (Inflation) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) How long the problems will persist is unclear, Son said, noting it could be months or even years because of global instability and inflation.Softbank’s intended sale of British semiconductor and software design company Arm to Nvidia failed earlier this year. SoftBank is now promising lucrative future growth at Arm, including an initial public offering, although a date has not been announced for that offering. SoftBank acquired Arm in 2016. Arm is a leader in artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud, the metaverse and...
biztoc.com
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
Comments / 0