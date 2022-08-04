OGE Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Thursday reported net income of $73.1 million in its second quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $803.7 million in the period.

OGE Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.87 to $1.97 per share.

