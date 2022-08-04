ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OGE Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Thursday reported net income of $73.1 million in its second quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $803.7 million in the period.

OGE Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.87 to $1.97 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

The Associated Press

BioNTech reports strong first half, expects demand to grow

BERLIN (AP) — BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, has reported higher revenue and net profit in the first half of the year and expects demand to grow as it releases updated vaccines to target new omicron strains. The German pharmaceutical company said Monday that revenue hit about 9.57 billion euros ($9.76 billion) in the first six months of 2022, up from nearly 7.36 billion euros in the same period a year earlier. But revenue dropped to about 3.2 billion euros in the second quarter from 5.31 billion euros in April through June of last year. BioNTech said the dynamic nature of the pandemic has led to changes in orders and revenue but that it expects a strong end to the year. It said it plans to release revamped vaccines tailored to the latest omicron variants as early as October, which could lead to a fall booster campaign. “With our initiatives around variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine candidates, we expect an uptake in demand in our key markets in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval,” Jens Holstein, chief financial officer of BioNTech, said in a press release.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Regions Bank Names Tom Speir as Head of Strategy and Corporate Development

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Regions Bank on Monday announced Tom Speir has been elevated to serve as head of Strategy and Corporate Development. Speir will report to Regions Chief Financial Officer David Turner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005090/en/ Tom Speir, head of Strategy and Corporate Development, Regions Bank (Photo: Business Wire)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Associated Press

US stocks rise as investors await latest inflation updates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors prepare for a busy week of updates on inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 10:26 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 258 points, or 0.8%, to 33,062 and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%. Small-company stocks outpaced the broader market’s gains in a sign that investors were confident about the economy. The Russell 2000 rose 1.7%. Retailers and technology stocks were among some of the biggest winners. Amazon rose 1.2% and Apple rose 1%.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

American Airlines CFO on fixing balance sheet after pandemic

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Derek Kerr might have the hardest job in the airline business. Kerr is the chief financial officer of American Airlines, and his task is to fix a balance sheet that has been battered by borrowing needed to survive the pandemic. American has the most debt among all U.S. airlines, more than $36 billion. The airline is trying to fly through a bumpy recovery in travel during which revenue is rising but so are costs like fuel and labor. Kerr spoke recently to The Associated Press. The answers have been edited for length.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

