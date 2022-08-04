Penn National Gaming: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) _ Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $26.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PENN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PENN