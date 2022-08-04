ConocoPhillips sweetens shareholder returns as profits surge

Read on biztoc.com
ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
After reporting strong Q2 results, ConocoPhillips rallied more than 3%, outpacing the S&P 500, which declined Friday. Other oil-and-gas companies also gained.
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
Oil edges up on strong economic data but trade choppy
HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose 1.5% on Monday, hovering near their lowest levels in months in volatile trading as positive economic data from China and the United States fed hopes for demand despite nagging fears of a recession.
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening' following jobs report, economist warns
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns. Markets are expected to take a hit after the jobs report on Friday. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 100,000 jobs in the last three months of the year.
BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant
Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
Veolia to sell Suez UK waste business to Macquarie for €2.4bn
French utility group agrees sale to Australian private equity group to resolve CMA’s competition concerns. French utility group Veolia has agreed to sell the UK waste business of Suez to the Australian private equity group Macquarie for €2.4bn (£2bn) to resolve competition concerns. Veolia, which agreed a...
BioNTech Stock Falls as Earnings and Revenue Miss Estimates
BioNTech reported second-quarter earnings of €6.45 a share, below Wall Street estimates. Revenue of €3.2 billion also was less than analysts’ expectations. The company partnered with Pfizer to develop the first Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in the U.S.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Skyworks: Another Impressive Quarter, Shares Still Cheap
Summary Skyworks just reported another excellent quarter, delivering record third quarter results, with double-digit y/y growth in revenue and EPS. The I&A business that Skyworks purchased last year is performing above expectations, and Broad markets revenue was up an impressive 38% y/y. We continue to believe the shares are meaningfully undervalued, with a price/earnings ratio ~13x, which is much lower than the ten-year average of ~20.5x.
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
Stock Market Updates and Economy News
The deal values Axios at $525 million, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. The transaction is set to close this month and is expected to be announced on Monday. The deal is structured so that the company’s three founders — Jim VandeHei, the chief executive; Roy Schwartz, the president; and Mike Allen, a journalist — have financial incentives to stay.
It’s astonishing’: energy bill blunders add to agony for customers
If you thought the cost of living crisis couldn’t get any worse, utility firms are piling on the pressure with mistakes and poor customer service. The debt collectors arrived when Laura Kennedy* was out. They left a letter to say they would be back to claim payments owed to Scottish Power.
Axios agrees to sell to Cox Enterprises for $525 million
Axios has signed a deal to sell to its most recent lead investor, Cox Enterprises. The cash deal values the company at $525 million, according to sources familiar with the deal. Cox is a multigenerational, family-owned business that got its start in local newspapers. In 2020, it began a significant expansion into local news.
U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to about 2.7993%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%. That comes after economic data published Friday showed that U.S. job growth blew past expectations. The stronger-than-expected report boosted the prospect of...
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PLTR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
JPMorgan downgrades shares of Carvana, cites risks to profitability in a worsening macroenvironment
JPMorgan downgrades shares of Carvana to underweight from neutral. The used-car retailer faces a murky growth outlook ahead, the bank says. The bank sees value in Carvana's business model in the long run, but a rising rate environment poses problems in the near future. JPMorgan downgrades Carvana's stock to $25...
SoftBank’s Vision Fund Posts $23bn Quarterly Loss
SoftBank recorded a $17.2 billion loss at its Vision Fund unit on Monday for the April-June quarter. Founder Masayoshi Son is due to talk later on Monday. The post SoftBank’s Vision Fund Posts $23bn Quarterly Loss appeared first on Asia Financial.
Qantas Execs Asked to Help Baggage Teams Amid Shortage
Qantas is seeking 100 managers from its head office to work at Sydney and Melbourne airports. They must be able haul suitcases that weigh as much as 32kg, its COO said. The post Qantas Execs Asked to Help Baggage Teams Amid Shortage – SCMP appeared first on Asia Financial.
What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
The big R word is upon us. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of declining gross domestic product (GDP).
NerdWallet: What is the Ethereum merge and why does it matter? Here’s an explainer
NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. Many or all of the products featured here are from our partners who compensate us.
