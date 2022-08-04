ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

ConocoPhillips sweetens shareholder returns as profits surge

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
biztoc.com

Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official

Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil edges up on strong economic data but trade choppy

HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose 1.5% on Monday, hovering near their lowest levels in months in volatile trading as positive economic data from China and the United States fed hopes for demand despite nagging fears of a recession.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com

BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant

Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Veolia to sell Suez UK waste business to Macquarie for €2.4bn

French utility group agrees sale to Australian private equity group to resolve CMA’s competition concerns. French utility group Veolia has agreed to sell the UK waste business of Suez to the Australian private equity group Macquarie for €2.4bn (£2bn) to resolve competition concerns. Veolia, which agreed a...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Skyworks: Another Impressive Quarter, Shares Still Cheap

Summary Skyworks just reported another excellent quarter, delivering record third quarter results, with double-digit y/y growth in revenue and EPS. The I&A business that Skyworks purchased last year is performing above expectations, and Broad markets revenue was up an impressive 38% y/y. We continue to believe the shares are meaningfully undervalued, with a price/earnings ratio ~13x, which is much lower than the ten-year average of ~20.5x.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
biztoc.com

Stock Market Updates and Economy News

The deal values Axios at $525 million, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. The transaction is set to close this month and is expected to be announced on Monday. The deal is structured so that the company’s three founders — Jim VandeHei, the chief executive; Roy Schwartz, the president; and Mike Allen, a journalist — have financial incentives to stay.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Axios agrees to sell to Cox Enterprises for $525 million

Axios has signed a deal to sell to its most recent lead investor, Cox Enterprises. The cash deal values the company at $525 million, according to sources familiar with the deal. Cox is a multigenerational, family-owned business that got its start in local newspapers. In 2020, it began a significant expansion into local news.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to about 2.7993%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%. That comes after economic data published Friday showed that U.S. job growth blew past expectations. The stronger-than-expected report boosted the prospect of...
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

SoftBank’s Vision Fund Posts $23bn Quarterly Loss

SoftBank recorded a $17.2 billion loss at its Vision Fund unit on Monday for the April-June quarter. Founder Masayoshi Son is due to talk later on Monday. The post SoftBank’s Vision Fund Posts $23bn Quarterly Loss appeared first on Asia Financial.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
biztoc.com

Qantas Execs Asked to Help Baggage Teams Amid Shortage

Qantas is seeking 100 managers from its head office to work at Sydney and Melbourne airports. They must be able haul suitcases that weigh as much as 32kg, its COO said. The post Qantas Execs Asked to Help Baggage Teams Amid Shortage – SCMP appeared first on Asia Financial.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

NerdWallet: What is the Ethereum merge and why does it matter? Here’s an explainer

NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. Many or all of the products featured here are from our partners who compensate us.
MARKETS

