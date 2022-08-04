Gannett: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $53.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $748.7 million in the period.

Gannett expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.95 billion to $3 billion.

