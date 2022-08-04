ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to about 2.7993%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%. That comes after economic data published Friday showed that U.S. job growth blew past expectations. The stronger-than-expected report boosted the prospect of...
BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant

Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
The market's biggest winners and losers in the Inflation Reduction Act

The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Aug. 7. The bill is designed to fight climate change, make significant tax changes, trim the federal deficit. It also cuts drug prices for Medicare recipients and extends expanded health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. The devil is in the details.
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official

Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
Wall Street steadies after U.S. jobs report sell-off

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.69% to 33,029.18. The S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.70% to 4,174.11. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added about 0.8% to 12,759.00. Those gains echoed the broad Euro STOXX 600 (.STOXX), which gained about 1% on Monday. The MSCI world equity index added 0.75%, also recovering...
Stock Market Updates and Economy News

The deal values Axios at $525 million, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. The transaction is set to close this month and is expected to be announced on Monday. The deal is structured so that the company’s three founders — Jim VandeHei, the chief executive; Roy Schwartz, the president; and Mike Allen, a journalist — have financial incentives to stay.
Bluechip, an African systems integrator with partners like Microsoft and Oracle, is expanding to Europe

It’s not often you hear about African tech companies expanding into Europe. Some examples include fintechs Lidya and Korapay in Eastern Europe and the U.K., respectively. In the latest development, Bluechip Technologies, an African enterprise company that partners with international OEMs like Microsoft and Oracle and provides data warehousing solutions and enterprise applications to banks, […]
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

U.S. equities markets were on track to open higher Monday morning after three straight winning weeks for the S&P 500. The Nasdaq also posted a winning week as investors digested the latest jobs report. Markets will also get a fresh read on inflation this week: The latest consumer price index is slated to be released Wednesday.
NerdWallet: What is the Ethereum merge and why does it matter? Here’s an explainer

NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. Many or all of the products featured here are from our partners who compensate us.
Skyworks: Another Impressive Quarter, Shares Still Cheap

Summary Skyworks just reported another excellent quarter, delivering record third quarter results, with double-digit y/y growth in revenue and EPS. The I&A business that Skyworks purchased last year is performing above expectations, and Broad markets revenue was up an impressive 38% y/y. We continue to believe the shares are meaningfully undervalued, with a price/earnings ratio ~13x, which is much lower than the ten-year average of ~20.5x.
