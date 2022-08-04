Read on biztoc.com
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening' following jobs report, economist warns
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns. Markets are expected to take a hit after the jobs report on Friday. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 100,000 jobs in the last three months of the year.
Inflation Reduction Act aims to lower costs in multiple areas of the economy
NPR's A Martinez talks to Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, about the Senate passing a major climate, health care and tax bill. Deese discusses what's in it and what isn't.
U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to about 2.7993%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%. That comes after economic data published Friday showed that U.S. job growth blew past expectations. The stronger-than-expected report boosted the prospect of...
BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant
Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
The market's biggest winners and losers in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Aug. 7. The bill is designed to fight climate change, make significant tax changes, trim the federal deficit. It also cuts drug prices for Medicare recipients and extends expanded health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. The devil is in the details.
Making Trade Great Again: We Need A Conversation And A Connection
Other countries are moving ahead on trade. Why is the U.S. standing still? We need a public conversation about trade and we need to connect trade to benefits beyond the immediate economic ones.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
Wall Street steadies after U.S. jobs report sell-off
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.69% to 33,029.18. The S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.70% to 4,174.11. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added about 0.8% to 12,759.00. Those gains echoed the broad Euro STOXX 600 (.STOXX), which gained about 1% on Monday. The MSCI world equity index added 0.75%, also recovering...
ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
After reporting strong Q2 results, ConocoPhillips rallied more than 3%, outpacing the S&P 500, which declined Friday. Other oil-and-gas companies also gained.
Stock Market Updates and Economy News
The deal values Axios at $525 million, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. The transaction is set to close this month and is expected to be announced on Monday. The deal is structured so that the company’s three founders — Jim VandeHei, the chief executive; Roy Schwartz, the president; and Mike Allen, a journalist — have financial incentives to stay.
Cash withdrawals in the UK soar as Brits grapple with the rising cost of living
Britain's Post Office handled a record £801 million in personal cash withdrawals in July. Inflation in the country is expected to peak at over 13% in October. Brits are using cash as a way to manage their budgets as inflation in the UK is expected to peak in October at 13%.
BioNTech Stock Falls as Earnings and Revenue Miss Estimates
BioNTech reported second-quarter earnings of €6.45 a share, below Wall Street estimates. Revenue of €3.2 billion also was less than analysts’ expectations. The company partnered with Pfizer to develop the first Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in the U.S.
Bluechip, an African systems integrator with partners like Microsoft and Oracle, is expanding to Europe
It’s not often you hear about African tech companies expanding into Europe. Some examples include fintechs Lidya and Korapay in Eastern Europe and the U.K., respectively. In the latest development, Bluechip Technologies, an African enterprise company that partners with international OEMs like Microsoft and Oracle and provides data warehousing solutions and enterprise applications to banks, […]
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
U.S. equities markets were on track to open higher Monday morning after three straight winning weeks for the S&P 500. The Nasdaq also posted a winning week as investors digested the latest jobs report. Markets will also get a fresh read on inflation this week: The latest consumer price index is slated to be released Wednesday.
Why Ethereum (ETH) Is Up 6% Today. Is It Time to Buy?
ETH co-founder Vitalek Buterin spoke at a blockchain meeting in Korea today, predicting the Ethereum Merge will transform crypto payments and the entire digital asset class.
NerdWallet: What is the Ethereum merge and why does it matter? Here’s an explainer
NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. Many or all of the products featured here are from our partners who compensate us.
Crypto Exchange Hodlnaut Halts Deposits and Withdrawal
To all users, we regret to inform you that we will be halting withdrawals, token swaps and deposits with immediate effect. We have reached this difficult decision due to recent market conditions.
Skyworks: Another Impressive Quarter, Shares Still Cheap
Summary Skyworks just reported another excellent quarter, delivering record third quarter results, with double-digit y/y growth in revenue and EPS. The I&A business that Skyworks purchased last year is performing above expectations, and Broad markets revenue was up an impressive 38% y/y. We continue to believe the shares are meaningfully undervalued, with a price/earnings ratio ~13x, which is much lower than the ten-year average of ~20.5x.
