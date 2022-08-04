Paramount revenue gets lift from 'Top Gun' sequel's blockbuster success

Read on biztoc.com
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening' following jobs report, economist warns
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns. Markets are expected to take a hit after the jobs report on Friday. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 100,000 jobs in the last three months of the year.
BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant
Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
BioNTech Stock Falls as Earnings and Revenue Miss Estimates
BioNTech reported second-quarter earnings of €6.45 a share, below Wall Street estimates. Revenue of €3.2 billion also was less than analysts’ expectations. The company partnered with Pfizer to develop the first Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in the U.S.
Veolia to sell Suez UK waste business to Macquarie for €2.4bn
French utility group agrees sale to Australian private equity group to resolve CMA’s competition concerns. French utility group Veolia has agreed to sell the UK waste business of Suez to the Australian private equity group Macquarie for €2.4bn (£2bn) to resolve competition concerns. Veolia, which agreed a...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
After reporting strong Q2 results, ConocoPhillips rallied more than 3%, outpacing the S&P 500, which declined Friday. Other oil-and-gas companies also gained.
Qantas Execs Asked to Help Baggage Teams Amid Shortage
Qantas is seeking 100 managers from its head office to work at Sydney and Melbourne airports. They must be able haul suitcases that weigh as much as 32kg, its COO said. The post Qantas Execs Asked to Help Baggage Teams Amid Shortage – SCMP appeared first on Asia Financial.
SoftBank’s Vision Fund Posts $23bn Quarterly Loss
SoftBank recorded a $17.2 billion loss at its Vision Fund unit on Monday for the April-June quarter. Founder Masayoshi Son is due to talk later on Monday. The post SoftBank’s Vision Fund Posts $23bn Quarterly Loss appeared first on Asia Financial.
Bluechip, an African systems integrator with partners like Microsoft and Oracle, is expanding to Europe
It’s not often you hear about African tech companies expanding into Europe. Some examples include fintechs Lidya and Korapay in Eastern Europe and the U.K., respectively. In the latest development, Bluechip Technologies, an African enterprise company that partners with international OEMs like Microsoft and Oracle and provides data warehousing solutions and enterprise applications to banks, […]
Crypto Exchange Hodlnaut Halts Deposits and Withdrawal
To all users, we regret to inform you that we will be halting withdrawals, token swaps and deposits with immediate effect. We have reached this difficult decision due to recent market conditions.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
U.S. equities markets were on track to open higher Monday morning after three straight winning weeks for the S&P 500. The Nasdaq also posted a winning week as investors digested the latest jobs report. Markets will also get a fresh read on inflation this week: The latest consumer price index is slated to be released Wednesday.
U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to about 2.7993%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%. That comes after economic data published Friday showed that U.S. job growth blew past expectations. The stronger-than-expected report boosted the prospect of...
Bed Bath & Beyond shares jump more than 50% as message board mentions soar on the troubled, heavily shorted stock
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond jumped nearly 60% on Monday. Meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite any apparent catalyst. The heavily shorted stock has tumbled more than 44% this year. The stock was the most searched name on the WallStreetBets discussion board. Bed Bath &...
JPMorgan downgrades shares of Carvana, cites risks to profitability in a worsening macroenvironment
JPMorgan downgrades shares of Carvana to underweight from neutral. The used-car retailer faces a murky growth outlook ahead, the bank says. The bank sees value in Carvana's business model in the long run, but a rising rate environment poses problems in the near future. JPMorgan downgrades Carvana's stock to $25...
It’s astonishing’: energy bill blunders add to agony for customers
If you thought the cost of living crisis couldn’t get any worse, utility firms are piling on the pressure with mistakes and poor customer service. The debt collectors arrived when Laura Kennedy* was out. They left a letter to say they would be back to claim payments owed to Scottish Power.
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
Thai SEC approves four crypto firms despite Zipmex woes
Thailand’s financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission , has approved four more crypto companies in the Kingdom. On Thursday, it was reported in local media that the SEC had granted operating licenses to four more digital asset operators. Former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block...
Axios to Sell Itself to Cox Enterprises for $525 Million
The digital media company’s founders, Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz, will continue to run the company. The deal values Axios at $525 million, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential terms of the agreement. The deal is structured so that the company’s...
Duke Energy Is My Favorite Defensive Dividend Stock
Summary Duke Energy is one of America's largest utility companies with a 3.7% yield and a low-volatility profile. In this article, I explain why this allows the company to outperform the market and why DUK is my favorite defensive investment. Moreover, we will discuss its valuation, capital expenditures, and the expected sale of its commercial renewables. Introduction.
