Crocs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) _ Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $160.3 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $2.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $3.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.72 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $964.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $947.1 million.

Crocs expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.50 to $10.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.51 billion.

