Gildan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $158.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The apparel maker posted revenue of $895.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $819.3 million.

