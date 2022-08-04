ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSX futures gain on strong earnings, commodity prices

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

U.S. equities markets were on track to open higher Monday morning after three straight winning weeks for the S&P 500. The Nasdaq also posted a winning week as investors digested the latest jobs report. Markets will also get a fresh read on inflation this week: The latest consumer price index is slated to be released Wednesday.
STOCKS
Wall Street steadies after U.S. jobs report sell-off

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.69% to 33,029.18. The S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.70% to 4,174.11. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added about 0.8% to 12,759.00. Those gains echoed the broad Euro STOXX 600 (.STOXX), which gained about 1% on Monday. The MSCI world equity index added 0.75%, also recovering...
STOCKS
Binance and WazirX disagree over ownership two years after announcing deal

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, said on Friday it doesn’t own India-based platform WazirX despite disclosing the acquisition two and a half years ago in a move that has baffled industry players, including the Indian firm that insists the purchase did take place. Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive of Binance, […]
MARKETS
Skyworks: Another Impressive Quarter, Shares Still Cheap

Summary Skyworks just reported another excellent quarter, delivering record third quarter results, with double-digit y/y growth in revenue and EPS. The I&A business that Skyworks purchased last year is performing above expectations, and Broad markets revenue was up an impressive 38% y/y. We continue to believe the shares are meaningfully undervalued, with a price/earnings ratio ~13x, which is much lower than the ten-year average of ~20.5x.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Stock Market Updates and Economy News

The deal values Axios at $525 million, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. The transaction is set to close this month and is expected to be announced on Monday. The deal is structured so that the company’s three founders — Jim VandeHei, the chief executive; Roy Schwartz, the president; and Mike Allen, a journalist — have financial incentives to stay.
STOCKS
Duke Energy Is My Favorite Defensive Dividend Stock

Summary Duke Energy is one of America's largest utility companies with a 3.7% yield and a low-volatility profile. In this article, I explain why this allows the company to outperform the market and why DUK is my favorite defensive investment. Moreover, we will discuss its valuation, capital expenditures, and the expected sale of its commercial renewables. Introduction.
STOCKS
BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant

Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
BUSINESS
Thai SEC approves four crypto firms despite Zipmex woes

Thailand’s financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission , has approved four more crypto companies in the Kingdom. On Thursday, it was reported in local media that the SEC had granted operating licenses to four more digital asset operators. Former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block...
MARKETS
U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to about 2.7993%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%. That comes after economic data published Friday showed that U.S. job growth blew past expectations. The stronger-than-expected report boosted the prospect of...
ECONOMY
NerdWallet: What is the Ethereum merge and why does it matter? Here’s an explainer

NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. Many or all of the products featured here are from our partners who compensate us.
MARKETS
The market's biggest winners and losers in the Inflation Reduction Act

The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Aug. 7. The bill is designed to fight climate change, make significant tax changes, trim the federal deficit. It also cuts drug prices for Medicare recipients and extends expanded health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. The devil is in the details.
BUSINESS
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official

Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
BUSINESS

