ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 1

Related
Markets Insider

The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Inflation#Business Industry
biztoc.com

Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

Glassdoor is a website where employees can rate their jobs by salaries, interviews, and benefits. 80% of employees recommend working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time" In 451 reviews, employees...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Liz Weston: 3 ways to fight inflation and win the long game

Inflation is scary. Groceries, gas, airfare, car purchases, utilities : In so many areas, your buying power is shrinking as prices continue to rise.Fear can make you want to do something — anything! — to fight back. Thankfully, many of the best moves to counteract inflation align beautifully with time-tested money management practices. Here are three areas where smart strategies become even smarter when prices are rising.INVEST WITH THE LONG TERM IN MINDAdvice about “inflation proofing” your investments often mentions gold, commodities and real estate . If you already have a well-diversified portfolio, though, beware of short-term strategies that could backfire, says Michelle Gessner, a certified financial planner in Houston.“Your best bet is stocks,” Gessner says. “Investing in equities is one of the best hedges against inflation that there is.”Gold hasn’t been a reliable inflation hedge since the 1970s, Gessner notes. Commodities — basic goods such as agricultural products, fuel and metals — can be profitable when inflation spikes, but returns over the long run have been disappointing. For the 20-year period ending April 29, for example, the S&P 500 stock index more than tripled while the Bloomberg Commodity Index was up about 30%.Hub peek embed (Inflation) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) Real estate has a better track record, both during inflationary periods and for the long haul. But owning property directly can be a hassle, which is why many financial planners recommend mutual funds, exchange-traded funds or real estate investment trusts that invest in office buildings, apartments, hotels, shopping centers and other commercial property.But even there, people shouldn’t go overboard, Gessner says. She recommends that her clients invest 3% to 4% of their portfolios in real estate.“Everything in moderation,” Gessner says. “More is not necessarily better.”PAY DOWN DEBT THE SMART WAYInflation can be good for people with fixed-rate debt such as...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Walmart is facing inflation, overstock, and overstaffing

Walmart laid off around 200 corporate employees. The retail giant is pivoting to deal with declining profits and an uncertain economic climate. The company has repeatedly sounded the alarm about inflation and economic uncertainty. Given Walmart's influence and reach, its struggles could indicate industry-wide struggles for retailers. The world's largest...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Walmart
biztoc.com

BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant

Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill

The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
INCOME TAX
Agriculture Online

Dry, hot August could mean prices rally come harvest

A hot and dry forecast for the last week of July; prices rallying $2.00 in soybeans and 70¢ in corn futures. Yet, at the first hint of a change in the weather, both markets dropped substantially. Export sales in recent weeks have all but dried up. Importers likely went to a just-in-time inventory model, anticipating cheaper and plentiful new crop supply available in just weeks. Their bet is that the U.S. will have a good crop and there is no need to chase higher priced old crop. That could be a risk – and a big one if crop conditions are not near ideal from this point forward.
AGRICULTURE
rigzone.com

Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
TRAFFIC
biztoc.com

Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official

Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Stock Market Updates and Economy News

The deal values Axios at $525 million, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. The transaction is set to close this month and is expected to be announced on Monday. The deal is structured so that the company’s three founders — Jim VandeHei, the chief executive; Roy Schwartz, the president; and Mike Allen, a journalist — have financial incentives to stay.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy