Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
biztoc.com
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening' following jobs report, economist warns
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns. Markets are expected to take a hit after the jobs report on Friday. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 100,000 jobs in the last three months of the year.
biztoc.com
Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem
Glassdoor is a website where employees can rate their jobs by salaries, interviews, and benefits. 80% of employees recommend working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time" In 451 reviews, employees...
Either the Fed or the market is going to 'melt like an ice-cream cone' as investors ponder the outlook for rates, one strategist says
The Federal Reserve and the stock market are now dangerously misaligned, according to Rabobank. Strategist Michael Every warned the US central bank looks likely to stay hawkish and continue hiking interest rates aggressively. "Someone, either the Fed or Mr Market, is going to melt like an ice-cream cone, and soon,"...
biztoc.com
Liz Weston: 3 ways to fight inflation and win the long game
Inflation is scary. Groceries, gas, airfare, car purchases, utilities : In so many areas, your buying power is shrinking as prices continue to rise.Fear can make you want to do something — anything! — to fight back. Thankfully, many of the best moves to counteract inflation align beautifully with time-tested money management practices. Here are three areas where smart strategies become even smarter when prices are rising.INVEST WITH THE LONG TERM IN MINDAdvice about “inflation proofing” your investments often mentions gold, commodities and real estate . If you already have a well-diversified portfolio, though, beware of short-term strategies that could backfire, says Michelle Gessner, a certified financial planner in Houston.“Your best bet is stocks,” Gessner says. “Investing in equities is one of the best hedges against inflation that there is.”Gold hasn’t been a reliable inflation hedge since the 1970s, Gessner notes. Commodities — basic goods such as agricultural products, fuel and metals — can be profitable when inflation spikes, but returns over the long run have been disappointing. For the 20-year period ending April 29, for example, the S&P 500 stock index more than tripled while the Bloomberg Commodity Index was up about 30%.Hub peek embed (Inflation) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) Real estate has a better track record, both during inflationary periods and for the long haul. But owning property directly can be a hassle, which is why many financial planners recommend mutual funds, exchange-traded funds or real estate investment trusts that invest in office buildings, apartments, hotels, shopping centers and other commercial property.But even there, people shouldn’t go overboard, Gessner says. She recommends that her clients invest 3% to 4% of their portfolios in real estate.“Everything in moderation,” Gessner says. “More is not necessarily better.”PAY DOWN DEBT THE SMART WAYInflation can be good for people with fixed-rate debt such as...
biztoc.com
Walmart is facing inflation, overstock, and overstaffing
Walmart laid off around 200 corporate employees. The retail giant is pivoting to deal with declining profits and an uncertain economic climate. The company has repeatedly sounded the alarm about inflation and economic uncertainty. Given Walmart's influence and reach, its struggles could indicate industry-wide struggles for retailers. The world's largest...
biztoc.com
BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant
Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
Manchin-Schumer bill has key weakness
It relies on a non-existent electric vehicle supply chain.
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
Agriculture Online
Dry, hot August could mean prices rally come harvest
A hot and dry forecast for the last week of July; prices rallying $2.00 in soybeans and 70¢ in corn futures. Yet, at the first hint of a change in the weather, both markets dropped substantially. Export sales in recent weeks have all but dried up. Importers likely went to a just-in-time inventory model, anticipating cheaper and plentiful new crop supply available in just weeks. Their bet is that the U.S. will have a good crop and there is no need to chase higher priced old crop. That could be a risk – and a big one if crop conditions are not near ideal from this point forward.
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
The Democrats have taken aim at the stock market's safety net by taxing buybacks - potentially creating another headwind for investors
The Democrats plan to put a 1% tax on share buybacks, as part of a deal to rescue Joe Biden's agenda. Stock buybacks have supported the market in recent years, with companies spending huge amounts on their own shares. Analysts said the tax could be a new headwind, but said...
biztoc.com
Cash withdrawals in the UK soar as Brits grapple with the rising cost of living
Britain's Post Office handled a record £801 million in personal cash withdrawals in July. Inflation in the country is expected to peak at over 13% in October. Brits are using cash as a way to manage their budgets as inflation in the UK is expected to peak in October at 13%.
Analysis: Inflation Reduction Act would increase taxes on nearly all Americans
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would increase taxes on nearly every American despite claims made by President Biden. “When we pass the Inflation Reduction Act, not a single American in the middle class will pay higher taxes,” Biden tweeted. According to analysis by...
biztoc.com
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
biztoc.com
It’s astonishing’: energy bill blunders add to agony for customers
If you thought the cost of living crisis couldn’t get any worse, utility firms are piling on the pressure with mistakes and poor customer service. The debt collectors arrived when Laura Kennedy* was out. They left a letter to say they would be back to claim payments owed to Scottish Power.
biztoc.com
Stock Market Updates and Economy News
The deal values Axios at $525 million, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. The transaction is set to close this month and is expected to be announced on Monday. The deal is structured so that the company’s three founders — Jim VandeHei, the chief executive; Roy Schwartz, the president; and Mike Allen, a journalist — have financial incentives to stay.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
