ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Vulcan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $187.3 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were $1.53 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMC

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $31 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

PowerFleet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) _ PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) on Monday reported a loss of $118,000 in its second quarter. The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
The Associated Press

BioNTech reports strong first half, expects demand to grow

BERLIN (AP) — BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, has reported higher revenue and net profit in the first half of the year and expects demand to grow as it releases updated vaccines to target new omicron strains. The German pharmaceutical company said Monday that revenue hit about 9.57 billion euros ($9.76 billion) in the first six months of 2022, up from nearly 7.36 billion euros in the same period a year earlier. But revenue dropped to about 3.2 billion euros in the second quarter from 5.31 billion euros in April through June of last year. BioNTech said the dynamic nature of the pandemic has led to changes in orders and revenue but that it expects a strong end to the year. It said it plans to release revamped vaccines tailored to the latest omicron variants as early as October, which could lead to a fall booster campaign. “With our initiatives around variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine candidates, we expect an uptake in demand in our key markets in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval,” Jens Holstein, chief financial officer of BioNTech, said in a press release.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Regions Bank Names Tom Speir as Head of Strategy and Corporate Development

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Regions Bank on Monday announced Tom Speir has been elevated to serve as head of Strategy and Corporate Development. Speir will report to Regions Chief Financial Officer David Turner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005090/en/ Tom Speir, head of Strategy and Corporate Development, Regions Bank (Photo: Business Wire)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy