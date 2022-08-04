Vulcan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $187.3 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were $1.53 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

