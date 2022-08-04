ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 40

Domenic Guidace
3d ago

In California we would be happy to find 8 glasses of water..... How dry I am... How dry I am.... nobody knows.... how dry I am....

Reply(3)
8
George Orkney
3d ago

not 1 shoe fits all, multiple variables, at this point i consume 90 oz water min a day to keep kidney stones from developing

Reply(1)
7
Medic Medic
3d ago

I know it's highly recommended but u also consume water in coffee and tea if u like that beverage type.

Reply(10)
6
Related
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
Benzinga

What Happens If You Smoke Weed Every Day?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Actor, comedian, and well-known stoner Seth Rogen has said, “I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years. For me, it's like glasses or shoes.” If the work of Seth Rogen — most famous for the films Knocked Up and Pineapple Express and TV show Freaks & Geeks — isn't ringing a bell, then you've probably heard the Dr. Dre song, “Smoke Weed Every Day.” You've definitely heard of cannabis entrepreneur and pot culture icon Snoop Dogg, who reportedly smokes a whopping 81 blunts per day.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Intake#Water Balance#Water Content#Bladder Cancer#Nutrition#Lifehacks#Austrian
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
Medical News Today

How long do eggs stay fresh?

In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
AGRICULTURE
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
FOOD & DRINKS
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PopCrush

What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition

Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy