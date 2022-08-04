ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Trading app Robinhood cuts nearly a quarter of its staff

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
biztoc.com

Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

Glassdoor is a website where employees can rate their jobs by salaries, interviews, and benefits. 80% of employees recommend working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time" In 451 reviews, employees...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official

Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Binance and WazirX disagree over ownership two years after announcing deal

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, said on Friday it doesn’t own India-based platform WazirX despite disclosing the acquisition two and a half years ago in a move that has baffled industry players, including the Indian firm that insists the purchase did take place. Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive of Binance, […]
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Veolia to sell Suez UK waste business to Macquarie for €2.4bn

French utility group agrees sale to Australian private equity group to resolve CMA’s competition concerns. French utility group Veolia has agreed to sell the UK waste business of Suez to the Australian private equity group Macquarie for €2.4bn (£2bn) to resolve competition concerns. Veolia, which agreed a...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Bluechip, an African systems integrator with partners like Microsoft and Oracle, is expanding to Europe

It’s not often you hear about African tech companies expanding into Europe. Some examples include fintechs Lidya and Korapay in Eastern Europe and the U.K., respectively. In the latest development, Bluechip Technologies, an African enterprise company that partners with international OEMs like Microsoft and Oracle and provides data warehousing solutions and enterprise applications to banks, […]
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant

Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

SoftBank’s Vision Fund Posts $23bn Quarterly Loss

SoftBank recorded a $17.2 billion loss at its Vision Fund unit on Monday for the April-June quarter. Founder Masayoshi Son is due to talk later on Monday. The post SoftBank’s Vision Fund Posts $23bn Quarterly Loss appeared first on Asia Financial.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
biztoc.com

Stock Market Updates and Economy News

The deal values Axios at $525 million, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. The transaction is set to close this month and is expected to be announced on Monday. The deal is structured so that the company’s three founders — Jim VandeHei, the chief executive; Roy Schwartz, the president; and Mike Allen, a journalist — have financial incentives to stay.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Thai SEC approves four crypto firms despite Zipmex woes

Thailand’s financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission , has approved four more crypto companies in the Kingdom. On Thursday, it was reported in local media that the SEC had granted operating licenses to four more digital asset operators. Former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block...
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Wall Street steadies after U.S. jobs report sell-off

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.69% to 33,029.18. The S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.70% to 4,174.11. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added about 0.8% to 12,759.00. Those gains echoed the broad Euro STOXX 600 (.STOXX), which gained about 1% on Monday. The MSCI world equity index added 0.75%, also recovering...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Lyft forms Lyft Media, helping consolidate and expand its ad offerings, and plans to show more ads inside cars, on its app, and at bike-share stations

Lyft Inc. has formed Lyft Media, a new business unit consolidating and expanding the advertising offerings at the ride-hailing company. The news comes more than two years after Lyft acquired Halo Cars Inc., which makes monitors to run digital ads atop cars, and as Lyft faces an increasingly crowded marketplace for advertising in and around car services.
LOS ANGELES, CA
biztoc.com

NerdWallet: What is the Ethereum merge and why does it matter? Here’s an explainer

NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. Many or all of the products featured here are from our partners who compensate us.
MARKETS

