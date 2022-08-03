Chiefs practice indoors Wednesday, rookie Isiah Pacheco continues to impress

Read on hayspost.com
Andy Reid is entering his tenth season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach, as hard as it is to believe. Under his guidance, KC has experienced unprecedented success over the last decade. The Chiefs snapped their 50-year title drought with a Super Bowl LIV victory, and are a consistent contender every year.
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again bolstering their depth at the wide receiver position. As noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing wideout Devin Gray to a one-year deal. The Chiefs hosted Gray for a workout, and after further discussions, the two sides came to terms on a contract agreement. […] The post Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady will not participate in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, per head coach Todd Bowles.
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is quite comfortable being a target. He's been a dominant ball carrier at every level of his playing career -- and he was the NFL's best runner last season, winning the rushing title by a whopping 552 yards. What's different about Taylor this summer? How excited he is about the new possibilities awaiting him this coming fall. Indianapolis' offense is about to become more balanced, which means Taylor's poised to unlock even more dimensions of his game.
The excitement of Houston Texans training camp is contagious. The fans are back in greater numbers than they were in 2021, and it didn’t have as much to do with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic as it did the pessimism surrounding the team. The Texans weren’t going to have a franchise quarterback on the field — but taking up salary cap space and a roster spot — the roster was bottom tier, and their solution at coach was a 65-year-old rookie who had never been as much as a coordinator in his nearly 30 years prior.
The rain clouds moved in and the team put on the pads once again for Thursday’s training camp practice. Here are some highlights from the Indianapolis Colts second padded practice. Andrew Ogletree Fights for Spot During Colts Second Padded Practice. Rookie tight end Andrew “Drew” Ogletree showed out in...
Everything you need to know from the New England Patriots' in-stadium practice for 2022 training camp.
The 2022 NFL training camps continued on Thursday with action around the league. Offenses and defenses worked in one-on-ones, and quarterbacks took steps forward in building chemistry with new receivers. Can A.J. Brown be the receiver Philadelphia has been looking for? And will Marquez Valdes-Scantling get on the same page with Patrick Mahomes and help fill the void left by Tyreek Hill?
