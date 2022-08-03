Chiefs practice indoors Wednesday, rookie Isiah Pacheco continues to impress

The excitement of Houston Texans training camp is contagious. The fans are back in greater numbers than they were in 2021, and it didn’t have as much to do with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic as it did the pessimism surrounding the team. The Texans weren’t going to have a franchise quarterback on the field — but taking up salary cap space and a roster spot — the roster was bottom tier, and their solution at coach was a 65-year-old rookie who had never been as much as a coordinator in his nearly 30 years prior.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO