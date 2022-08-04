DEA of St. Louis hosts overdose investigation training for officers

ST. LOUIS – The Drug Enforcement Administration of St. Louis will host a training Thursday as part of Operation OD Justice.

This will be a training program for law enforcement officers on how to conduct federal overdose death investigations. They will hear case studies and learn the importance of toxicology reports when investigating overdose deaths. More than 200 officers are registered for the event.

It starts at 9 a.m. at Twin Rivers Church in St. Louis.

