ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

'It's just been sitting up there': A colorful bird finds its way to a tree in front of Des Moines man's home

KCCI.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located

DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

FedEx driver befriends Des Moines 2-year-old through art

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two-year-old Henry Wasson loves to paint rocks. Red paint, blue paint — doesn't seem to matter. The masterpieces are set on display in Henry's street-side art gallery. And as it turns out, Henry has a fan. "Day in and day out, this is my...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Crews battle flames and heat to put out Des Moines house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters battled the heat and flames as they made quick work of a house fire Sunday morning. “Well it pretty much gutted the tucked under garage, the basement has significant damage and smoke throughout the house,” said District Chief Matt Porter with the Des Moines Fire Department. The Des Moines Fire […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Des Moines, IA
Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Man shot in liquor store parking lot on east side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of East End Liquor Store on Hubbell Avenue around 10:45 Friday night. The victim remains in stable condition. The suspect has been identified, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Tree#Animal Control
KCCI.com

Athletes scale 17-story Des Moines apartment for fundraiser raising thousands

DES MOINES, Iowa — Not many people would climb up a 17-story apartment building, but that didn't stop a central Iowa woman who's blind from joining more than a dozen others in Des Moines on Saturday. Bettina Dolinsek takes part in CrossFit competitions, but never before has she scaled...
KCCI.com

Price Chopper to close one of its Des Moines locations

DES MOINES, Iowa — Price Chopper, a popular area grocery store, is closing its location on Merle Hay Road. A representative at the store confirmed the closing to KCCI. The company says most employees will be transferred to its other locations. The Merle Hay store will close on Sept....
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police Need Help Finding Person Of Interest In Murder Case

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are asking the public for help finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. Police say 26-year-old Cedrick Thomas, Junior, has information critical to the case. He’s black, five-foot-ten, 140 pounds, with a neck tattoo. He may be in or headed for Cedar Rapids. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.
K92.3

Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?

I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Artist says metal knot reflects Altoona, Midwest

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The artist behind a unique new sculpture in Altoona says it reflects both the city’s tight-knit nature and a defining feature of the Midwest. Construction on “Woven Lines,” a sculpture by artist Aaron T. Stephan of Portland, Maine, is well underway at the site of a new roundabout at 1st Avenue North and 9th Street Northwest. It’s made from 1,500 feet of metal guardrail that swoops into a 20,000-pound knot and will serve as an anchor of Altoona’s north side.
ALTOONA, IA
KGLO News

Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
CEDAR FALLS, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Turf Expert Offers Advice On Dry Lawns

(Ames, IA) -- A lot of lawns across the state of Iowa have gone dormant due to the hot, dry conditions. Normally green Kentucky Bluegrass is now yellowish brown and crunches under foot. Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Nick Christians says Kentucky Bluegrass is very hearty, because of it's root system and will bounce back in September or whenever Iowa receives significant rain again. He says in the meantime, if you wish to water your lawn to maintain it's green color, it's a commitment. He says allowing the lawn to cycle in and out of dormancy is hard on the turf and could lead to damage.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Polk County Sheriff's office investigating homicide on the north side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's office is investigating a homicide near the intersection of NE 46th Avenue and NE 3rd Street on Des Moines' north side. Around 12:30 Saturday morning, deputies responded to multiple calls of gun shots. They say 51-year-old Scott Crane was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering an apparent gunshot wound.
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair

Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire This Past Wednesday Night In Perry

The Perry Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire this past Wednesday night. According to the Perry Police Department the Perry Fire Department responded to a call for a reported structure fire at approximately 8:08 p.m. August 3rd at 1715 Sixth Street in Perry. There were no injuries reported from the incident but according to the fire department the home and a nearby vehicle were a complete loss.
PERRY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy