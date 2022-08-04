'It's just been sitting up there': A colorful bird finds its way to a tree in front of Des Moines man's home

Read on www.kcci.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located
DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
KCCI.com
FedEx driver befriends Des Moines 2-year-old through art
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two-year-old Henry Wasson loves to paint rocks. Red paint, blue paint — doesn't seem to matter. The masterpieces are set on display in Henry's street-side art gallery. And as it turns out, Henry has a fan. "Day in and day out, this is my...
Crews battle flames and heat to put out Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters battled the heat and flames as they made quick work of a house fire Sunday morning. “Well it pretty much gutted the tucked under garage, the basement has significant damage and smoke throughout the house,” said District Chief Matt Porter with the Des Moines Fire Department. The Des Moines Fire […]
KCCI.com
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Police: Man checked himself into hospital after being shot on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg on the south side of Des Moines. Police say the shots rang out in the 3400 block of SE 22nd Street, east of Evergreen Park. Officers responded to...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Stevie Wonder once performed for children at Blank Park Zoo
DES MOINES, Iowa — It must have seemed like a dream. About 2,000 children crowded onto a grassy hill of the Blank Park Zoo. Stevie Wonder, in person, all to themselves. Watch the video above to see Stevie Wonder bring more than music to the kids in attendance.
KCCI.com
Man shot in liquor store parking lot on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of East End Liquor Store on Hubbell Avenue around 10:45 Friday night. The victim remains in stable condition. The suspect has been identified, but...
Runaway pig takes a splash in Iowa backyard
A Jasper County resident tired of watching the kids hog all the fun in the backyard swimming pool decided to take a dip himself on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Athletes scale 17-story Des Moines apartment for fundraiser raising thousands
DES MOINES, Iowa — Not many people would climb up a 17-story apartment building, but that didn't stop a central Iowa woman who's blind from joining more than a dozen others in Des Moines on Saturday. Bettina Dolinsek takes part in CrossFit competitions, but never before has she scaled...
KCCI.com
Price Chopper to close one of its Des Moines locations
DES MOINES, Iowa — Price Chopper, a popular area grocery store, is closing its location on Merle Hay Road. A representative at the store confirmed the closing to KCCI. The company says most employees will be transferred to its other locations. The Merle Hay store will close on Sept....
KCCI.com
Step by step: How one central Iowa woman is relearning to walk before her wedding
ANKENY, Iowa — Central Iowa's Mackenzie Nash is re-learning to walk Friday, exactly one year after she broke her back zip lining. Her doctor said there was only a slim chance she would ever walk again. That diagnosis has since been proven wrong. "I've gotten I would like to...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police: Child found home alone with access to a firearm and marijuana
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman faces child abuse charges after a child was found alone with access to a firearm during a drug raid. Police say Shanice Collins was the subject of a search warrant yesterday at a home on the city's eastside. According to court...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Des Moines Police Need Help Finding Person Of Interest In Murder Case
(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are asking the public for help finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. Police say 26-year-old Cedrick Thomas, Junior, has information critical to the case. He’s black, five-foot-ten, 140 pounds, with a neck tattoo. He may be in or headed for Cedar Rapids. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
KIMT
Artist says metal knot reflects Altoona, Midwest
ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The artist behind a unique new sculpture in Altoona says it reflects both the city’s tight-knit nature and a defining feature of the Midwest. Construction on “Woven Lines,” a sculpture by artist Aaron T. Stephan of Portland, Maine, is well underway at the site of a new roundabout at 1st Avenue North and 9th Street Northwest. It’s made from 1,500 feet of metal guardrail that swoops into a 20,000-pound knot and will serve as an anchor of Altoona’s north side.
KGLO News
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
iheart.com
Iowa Turf Expert Offers Advice On Dry Lawns
(Ames, IA) -- A lot of lawns across the state of Iowa have gone dormant due to the hot, dry conditions. Normally green Kentucky Bluegrass is now yellowish brown and crunches under foot. Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Nick Christians says Kentucky Bluegrass is very hearty, because of it's root system and will bounce back in September or whenever Iowa receives significant rain again. He says in the meantime, if you wish to water your lawn to maintain it's green color, it's a commitment. He says allowing the lawn to cycle in and out of dormancy is hard on the turf and could lead to damage.
KCCI.com
Polk County Sheriff's office investigating homicide on the north side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's office is investigating a homicide near the intersection of NE 46th Avenue and NE 3rd Street on Des Moines' north side. Around 12:30 Saturday morning, deputies responded to multiple calls of gun shots. They say 51-year-old Scott Crane was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering an apparent gunshot wound.
kiwaradio.com
Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire This Past Wednesday Night In Perry
The Perry Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire this past Wednesday night. According to the Perry Police Department the Perry Fire Department responded to a call for a reported structure fire at approximately 8:08 p.m. August 3rd at 1715 Sixth Street in Perry. There were no injuries reported from the incident but according to the fire department the home and a nearby vehicle were a complete loss.
Comments / 0