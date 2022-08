Pat Borstorff, left, hands over the directorship of the Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center to Summer Jennings, a frequent volunteer there. Here, they show the typical cartful of groceries JCOC gives to families who are food insecure. Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

A highly regarded local charity is seeing a change in leadership, but its track record in running a food bank and other services is not expected to change.

Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center on Monday welcomed Summer Jennings as its director, following a month of transition alongside its previous director, Pat Borstorff.