Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
IMMUNIZATIONS REQUIRED BEFORE SCHOOL
(NEWTON/OLNEY) A reminder to all parents and/or guardians that the 2022-2023 Back to School Immunizations are still available. The list includes the required shots for those entering Kindergarten, 6th Grade, and 12th Grade. For more information or to schedule a last minute appointment, call the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney at 618-392-6241 or check its website at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org or call the Jasper County Health Department Office in Newton at 618-783-4436 or logon at jasperhealth.org.
Southern Illinois storm spares lives, spoils soybeans
NEWTON — Parts of southern Illinois are recovering after a sudden storm dropped about ten inches of rain and hail in less than 24 hours. No one was injured in Jasper County, according to the sheriff’s department. The casualties in this flash flood were the crops. Farmer Richard...
Water rescues, flooding in Jasper County, IL
JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Doug Weddell said he hadn’t seen rain like this years. “I have been a Jasper County resident all my life, I think the last time I remember a rainfall like this was June 2008.” According to the Wade Community Fire Protection Chief Gary Lindemann, the department dealt with seven water […]
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall. Multiple rainstorms have a southern Illinois farmer tallying up crop losses. “In the last three weeks we’ve had around 18 inches of rain that came in 6 different events.”. Josh Harris who farms near Clay City Illinois tells Brownfield the rain...
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
SCHOOL STARTS AT ALL JASPER COUNTY SCHOOLS THIS WEEK
(NEWTON) It’s school time throughout Jasper County. The 2022-2023 school year begins for Jasper County Public School employees with a Teacher’s Institute this coming Wednesday, followed by the first full day of school on Thursday. The St. Thomas Catholic School in Newton will have Parent’s Meetings for each grade level tonight (Monday) with various start times, followed by the first full day of school on Thursday. In the Jasper County School District, there will be Back to School “Open Houses” tomorrow night from 4:00 to 6:00 at the Newton Elementary School and from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Ste. Marie Elementary School. Check the respective websites for more information and details about the start of school in Jasper County. Go to the respective sites at stthomassaints.com or jaspercountyschools.net.
Knox Co. DCS investigating death of ‘small child’
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Department of Children’s Services and other organizations are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident. Police said the “small […]
Evansville Motel Catches Fire Overnight
Evansville firefighters were called to the Arrowhead Motel on Fares Avenue about 1 o’clock this morning. There as a report indicating a guest smelled smoke in one of the rooms. Fire investigators learned two rooms were involved, though no cause was discussed. Guests in the affected rooms were given...
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
