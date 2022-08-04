All lanes blocked on Katy Freeway eastbound at Silber after deadly crash involving motorcyclist, police say

At about 2 am Sunday the driver of a pickup struck a Conroe Police Officer’s vehicle at the Taquerias Arandas Mexican Restaurant on North Frazier. The vehicle then sped off. As the driver traveled South on Roberson the driver failed to negotiate a curve. He ran into the ditch and struck a Ford pickup parked in a driveway. That pickup spun into a Ford SUV parked next to it in the same driveway. The driver then struck a Dodge pickup which was parked at the same residence and pushed it up over a retaining wall. At this point, the truck rolled ejecting the driver at the intersection of Roberson and Hilliard. He was transported to HCA Conroe by MCHD in critical condition.

CONROE, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO