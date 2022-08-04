All lanes blocked on Katy Freeway eastbound at Silber after deadly crash involving motorcyclist, police say

Read on www.click2houston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Related
Driver dies after car crashes into Eastex Freeway pillar and bursts into flames, HPD says
An HPD officer tried to save the victim from the car that caught on fire after crashing into the freeway pillar, but the driver was found unresponsive.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER FLEES SCENE OF CRASH ONLY TO CRASH AGAIN AND GET EJECTED
At about 2 am Sunday the driver of a pickup struck a Conroe Police Officer’s vehicle at the Taquerias Arandas Mexican Restaurant on North Frazier. The vehicle then sped off. As the driver traveled South on Roberson the driver failed to negotiate a curve. He ran into the ditch and struck a Ford pickup parked in a driveway. That pickup spun into a Ford SUV parked next to it in the same driveway. The driver then struck a Dodge pickup which was parked at the same residence and pushed it up over a retaining wall. At this point, the truck rolled ejecting the driver at the intersection of Roberson and Hilliard. He was transported to HCA Conroe by MCHD in critical condition.
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunk driver charged after 4 dead, 2 injured in major crash involving golf cart, pickup truck in Galveston, police say
GALVESTON – A horrific crash is under investigation in Galveston after a suspected drunk driver slammed into a golf cart killing four people and leaving two victims fighting for their lives in the hospital. Forty-five-year-old Miguel Espinoza, the man who police say caused the crash, has been charged with...
Click2Houston.com
Hitchcock PD officer struck by suspect’s vehicle, shoots suspect after lengthy cross-county chase, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect was shot by a Hitchcock police officer after a lengthy chase from Galveston County to Houston’s Heights area early Sunday, authorities said. Hitchcock PD Police Chief Wilmon Smith said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger Hemi for reckless driving at Highway 6 near FM 2004 at around 1 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 people ejected in Freeport boat crash, leaving couple dead and 1 injured, officials say
"We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the family of the two boaters who didn't make it and wish them swift healing in the wake of this tragedy," said Sector Houston-Galveston chief warrant officer.
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old dies after being shot multiple times at apartment complex in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON, Texas – An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Sunday afternoon, according to officials. Houston police say the shooting happened around 2:06 p.m. in the 9500 block of Deering Drive near Country Creek. Investigators at the scene say the...
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler calling for tougher truck regulations
HOUSTON - Family members of Lee Simmons, Jr. are having a difficult time dealing with losing the loving husband and father of five. "It’s a very difficult time for the family," says Dr. Anjanette Wyatt, Simmons’ Aunt. "My heart aches for my niece because now she has to care for those small kids alone."
Deadly crash involving motorcycle on Katy Freeway inbound at Silber, authorities say
The deadly crash caused major backups early Thursday morning, but just before noon, all mainlanes had reopened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman charged after fiery crash in California that killed 6, injured several others, authorities say
LOS ANGELES – A Houston woman is facing charges after a fiery crash at a Los Angeles intersection that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, and injured several others, authorities say. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, sustained moderate injuries in the crash, California Highway Patrol officials said in a...
Family of father killed after 18-wheeler's loose tires strike 2 vehicles hold a balloon release
The husband and father of five children had his life suddenly taken after a tire from an 18-wheeler jumped the center wall and sheared the roof of the vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
22-month-old twin dies after cement truck falls over bridge, lands onto another vehicle on beltway in east Harris Co., HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 22-month-old toddler has died after a cement truck reportedly lost control and went off an overpass, landing on top of another vehicle in east Harris County Friday afternoon, deputies said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened at the intersection...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Man killed when 18-wheeler’s 2 loose tires hit 2 vehicles on I-45 near Louetta, sheriff says
A man is dead and his 11-year-old son was injured when an 18-wheeler lost two of its wheels mid-drive along Interstate 45 in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened in the 20700 block of the North Freeway near Louetta at about 1:35 p.m. The big...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man suffers 3rd-degree burns after building fire in north Harris County, officials say
The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to authorities.
3 suspects arrested after 24 shops were burglarized in Kingwood area, police say
Houston police officers are educating owners on getting specific security measures after only one of the 24 shops broken into had an alarm system that notified police of the multiple break-ins.
Man in critical condition after being shot while picking up money from employer's home, HCSO says
A witness at the scene told investigators that the 30-year-old victim was waiting outside for his boss before the shooting happened.
4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Four people riding in a golf cart were killed — including two juveniles — when an allegedly intoxicated man driving an SUV ran a stop sign at an intersection in Southeast Texas, police said. Miguel Espinoza, 45, has been charged with four counts...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot and killed during fight at taqueria, police say
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man was killed during a fight at Brenda's Taqueria early Saturday morning, according to police. At around 3:30 a.m., officials responded to a person down on the sidewalk and found a person lying dead. Police say there was some sort of argument...
Montgomery Co. deputies investigating body found in sandlot near Kingwood
MCSO said the circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, and there is no additional information at this time.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after fight at taco restaurant leads to shooting in Stafford, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a fight that broke out inside a taco restaurant led to a shooting that left one man dead in Stafford, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at Brenda’s Taqueria in the 12500 block of Southwest Freeway near Kirkwood Road shortly before 3 a.m.
Comments / 1