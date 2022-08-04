Read on www.mashed.com
Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix
Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay
Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
What Martha Stewart Really Had For Dinner At Her 81st Birthday Party
Celebrity chef Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday on August 3 and Stewart's birthday selfie brought lots of love from fans. The caption read, "Birthday selfie prior to big bday dinner — we had a delicious lunch and just a bit too much @19crimes Martha's chard" (via Instagram). Stewart has no doubt accomplished a lot in her 81 years: She's a TV personality, an author of bestselling books, and the owner of a home décor line, according to Restaurant Clicks. Her successful career has elevated her net worth to $400 million.
The Time Stouffer's Owned A Penthouse Restaurant
Stouffer's is probably not a name many people associate with high-society settings nowadays, but history tells a different story. The brand that is best known for its frozen entree line used to be known for restaurants. It even provided a venue for celebrities to rub elbows in one of the world's most famous cities. Stouffer's website says the company opened its first restaurant in 1924, decades before it focused on frozen meals. By the middle of the 1950s, Stouffer's was selling the frozen entrees that would define its legacy. But it had also begun opening fancy eateries in high-profile buildings, according to the Cleveland Historical Society.
Why TikTok Just Can't Get Behind A Jamie Oliver Breakfast Hack
There are two kinds of people at music festivals: ones that overpack and ones that under pack. A few necessities include a tent, sleeping bag, a source of shade, rain jacket, duct tape, and a portable phone charger (via BuzzFeed). Basically, anything you think you'll need to survive outdoors for a few days. Most, if not all, music festivals have some sort of food offerings, but it can get expensive, so some festival-goers like to cook at their campsite. That's what inspired the latest breakfast hack from Jamie Oliver.
The Summer Party Dish Andrew Zimmern Swears By
Planning a summer shindig at your place? Grab your rock salt and painter's tape (yes, you read that right) because Andrew Zimmern is about to school us in how to make a delicious pork belly appetizer to wow guests at your next get-together. In a June 2 tweet, the chef, restaurateur, and former host of "Bizarre Foods" suggested an idea we think works year-round: Crispy Pork Belly Bites.
Ree Drummond’s Crunchy, Crispy, and Tangy Coleslaw Recipes
Take a bite out of one of 'The Pioneer Woman' star Ree Drummond's delicious variety of coleslaw recipes.
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
Easy Pickled Beets Recipe
Beets may not be the first vegetable you think about whipping up as a side dish, but the dark red root's sweet and earthy flavor pairs well with just about every protein, sharp cheeses, and other veggies, too. Plus, according to Healthline, it's a powerhouse food that may help improve heart, brain, and digestive health while fighting inflammation. But if you're not sure how to whip up a batch of beets, there's nothing complicated about it — an easy pickled beets recipe that requires very few ingredients is the perfect way to add beets to your menu. "I love how easy this recipe is and how much flavor comes from just a few ingredients," says Miriam Hahn, recipe developer and health coach. "This is my favorite way to eat beets, which are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals."
Duff Goldman's Daughter Is An Adorable Ace Of Cupcakes
Though she's not even two years old, Duff Goldman's daughter is no stranger to the spotlight. The culinary media mogul is best known for crafting unique cakes on the show "Ace of Cakes," but has recently shifted gears to allow for some other content on his social media channels, namely his little girl Josephine. From messy eating habits she may or may not have inherited from dear old dad to adorable birthday posts, it is clear Josephine's doting father is her biggest fan.
Hilary Duff Revealed the Lip-Plumping Gloss Behind Her Pillowy, Cherry-Stained Pout
When it comes to lip products, I'm always looking for two things: something that'll make my lips look a little bigger while leaving a natural, pretty tint. There are many plumpers and stains that do those things separately, but Hilary Duff found a best-selling lippie that does both — and it has anti-aging benefits to boot.
People Are Melting Like Butter Over The 'Corn Kid'
When you're young, discovering your favorite foods can be a truly magical experience. It can be like an entire new world has opened up to you, and you just want to re-live the experience of eating whatever it is that hits your taste buds in just the right way. For...
This Baby Looks Exactly Like Woody Harrelson, And Woody Harrelson Agrees
In the most adorable news of the day, Woody Harrelson has a baby look-alike — except she has more hair than the actor does!. Baby Cora Grier’s mom, Danielle Grier Mulvenna, posted a side-by-side photo of her 9-month-old child and 61-year-old Harrelson on Twitter Aug. 3, writing, “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon [sic].”
Roasted Tomatillo and Avocado Salsa
This dip is inspired by salsa de aguacate and Venezuelan guasacaca, two condiments that feature avocado blended until smooth rather than coarsely mashed as in guacamole. By roasting the onion, spicy jalapeño, smoky poblano, and vegetal tomatillo, you concentrate their flavors; after letting everything cool, blitzing them with avocado (plus garlic, lime, and cilantro) creates a velvety texture that’s just begging to be scooped up with a crunchy chip. Plantain chips (or super crunchy store-bought tostones) are great here for their heft and mellow flavor, but tortilla chips work just as well, as do homemade tostones.
Ina Garten Calls Her Lobster and Avocado Sandwich a ‘Great Summer Dinner’
Ina Garten has the perfect summer dinner, a sandwich made with pre-cooked lobster and avocado. It's as easy as making a quick lobster salad and assembling the sandwich.
Classic Coconut Cream Pie Recipe
There is nothing better than a summer barbecue party surrounded by family and friends, and a true summer gathering would be remiss without dessert. Whether it is a scoop of sorbet, peach cobbler, berry crisp, popsicles, or perhaps a refreshing coconut cream pie, dessert always has a place at the party.
The Unexpected Way Ina Garten Upgrades Ice Cream Sandwiches
Ina Garten is a chef most of us know and love by way of her popular Food Network show "The Barefoot Contessa" and countless user-friendly cookbooks she has released over the years. Garten's approach to food is straightforward, with a focus on elegance and elevation of flavors (via The New York Times). Sometimes that means adding more butter or fat to a dish. However, while many of her recipes are arguably nonintimidating in their simplicity, she still finds a way to upgrade basic creations with unexpected ingredients. Garten's secret weapon is a splash or two of liquor, but her culinary arsenal goes beyond the bounds of alcohol.
Easy Stuffed Peppers
Easy stuffed peppers are a weeknight classic! Stuffed with ground beef, corn, rice and beans, seasoned with tomato sauce and classic spices, and then topped with cheese. More vegetables: We love that bell peppers are a vegetable. Even if you stuff them with all meat or all grains, you still get a solid serving of veggies!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Flip through the pages of Ree Drummond’s many cookbooks and the words chicken, bacon, and ranch pop up again and again. That’s why this Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole is so perfect—it combines everyone’s love for pasta, chicken, and casseroles into one easy-to-make dish. Ready in just about forty-five minutes, it’s sure to become one of your family’s favorites.
Lemon Sugar Cookies
Combine white sugar, brown sugar, and lemon zest in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on medium speed to release oils of lemon zest into sugar, and until fragrant, about 20 seconds. Add melted butter and mix on medium speed until smooth, about 20 seconds. Add eggs, lemon juice, and vanilla and mix until smooth, about 20 seconds. Add flour mixture to butter mixture and mix on medium-low speed until just combined (be sure not to overmix), about 20 seconds. Scrape down sides and bottom of bowl and mix for 2 more seconds.
