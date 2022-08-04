ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Framingham Community Corner Visits Anna Murphy Park

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation held its 3rd community corner Friday, August 5 at Anna Murphy Park in the Coburnville-Tripoli neighborhood. New this year, the Community Corner, offers field games, books, a reading corner, arts and crafts, and a touch-a-truck featuring fire trucks, cruisers, and police motorcycles. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Community Preservation Committee Now Accepting Eligibility Applications

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Community Preservation Committee announced today, August 8 that the Committee is now accepting CPA Project Eligibility Applications. The applications are available on the Framingham Community Preservation Committee website and. in the Planning and Community Economic Development Department in the Memorial Building at 150 Concord Street.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Weather Alert: Thunderstorms Possible Friday Afternoon

BOSTON – The National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton has forecasted possible thunderstorms this afternoon after 3:30 p.m. A heat advisory remains in effect through 8 tonight, August 5. Heat index values up to 100. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ameresco To Participate at Upcoming Conferences

FRAMINGHAM – Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:. On August 10, 2022, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at the Canaccord Genuity...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Petrini Wins Case Against City of Worcester & Mass DCR; Town of Holden Awarded $14.6 Million Plus Interest

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham attorney Chris Petrini won his case against the City of Worcester on behalf of the Town of Holden this week. On August 4, 2022, after more than nine years of litigation and an eight-day jury trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury issued a verdict awarding the Town of Holden $14.6 million against the City of Worcester for excessive wastewater transport charges imposed on Holden.
WORCESTER, MA
Person
Christa Mcauliffe
Person
Alexander Hamilton
FraminghamSOURCE

Margaret Ferriero, 95

HOLLISTON – Margaret Ferriero, 95, of Holliston, passed away at the Bethany Healthcare Center in Framingham on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Jennie (Luba) and Stanley Shivick. She was the wife of 57 years to the late Enrico Ferriero.
HOLLISTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Michael A. Fleming, 74, Vietnam Veteran, Natick Elk

ASHLAND – Michael A. Fleming, 74, Ashland, formerly of Natick, passed away after a long illness on August 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Maureen (Perry) Fleming of Ashland. Devoted father of Keith Fleming of Hudson and Scott Fleming and his wife Paula (Charest) of Natick. Dear son of Kathryn (Andrews) of Natick and the late William Fleming. Brother of Judi Fleming and her husband Leo Tetrault of Hadley, John Fleming and his wife Lois (Dwelley) of Ashland, Bill Fleming of Framingham, and Scott Fleming and his wife Nanette (Shepard) of New Canaan, CT. Loving grandfather of Ryan and Kathryn Fleming. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
NATICK, MA
#Learned S Pond#Framingham Planning Board
FraminghamSOURCE

VIDEO & PHOTOS: National Night Out in Framingham 2022

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Pelham Apartments hosted a National Night Out block party on Second Street last night, August 2. Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker and Deputy Police Chief Sean Riley spent some time in the dunk tank. Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa, along...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Former State Rep. Richardson Endorses Shepard in 6th Middlesex District Race

FRAMINGHAM – I was fortunate to serve with Margareth Shephard on Framingham’s first city council and was impressed by her commitment to her district and to the greater Framingham community. Not only is she an effective and fierce advocate for her constituents but she is also fair and great person to work with, all important attributes of a great legislator.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

BREAKING: Framingham Concert Cancelled Tonight

FRAMINGHAM – The Friday night concert on the Framingham Centre Common is cancelled for tonight, August 5. The scheduled band will now perform on Friday, August 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Dan Fontaine & Memphis Sun Mafia, an Elvis Tribute, band was the scheduled band for tonight. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
FraminghamSOURCE

3 Framingham Residents Graduate from William James College

NEWTON – William James College, a leading school of psychology in Newton congratulates the graduates of the class of 2022. At a time when behavioral health professionals are needed more than ever, these 193 graduates completed training to become culturally-responsive professionals in psychology, counseling, human services, and leadership. Louise...
NEWTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Legislators Vote To Legalize Sports Betting in Massachusetts

BOSTON – On August 1, 2022 Framingham Legislators joined the Massachusetts Legislature to pass An Act regulating sports wagering authorizing and regulating sports betting in the Commonwealth. The legislation authorizes the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to grant in-person licenses at gaming establishments, including casinos, racetracks and simulcast facilities, as well...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

