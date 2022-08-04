Read on framinghamsource.com
PHOTOS: Framingham Community Corner Visits Anna Murphy Park
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation held its 3rd community corner Friday, August 5 at Anna Murphy Park in the Coburnville-Tripoli neighborhood. New this year, the Community Corner, offers field games, books, a reading corner, arts and crafts, and a touch-a-truck featuring fire trucks, cruisers, and police motorcycles. The...
Mayor Sisitsky Announces 3 Framingham Cooling Centers Due To Heat Advisory
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the City of Framingham. FRAMINGHAM City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, on Wednesday, August 3, announced the activation of three Framingham Cooling Centers for Framingham residents in light of the high temperature forecast. WHAT: Cooling Centers are spaces within designated...
Framingham Community Preservation Committee Now Accepting Eligibility Applications
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Community Preservation Committee announced today, August 8 that the Committee is now accepting CPA Project Eligibility Applications. The applications are available on the Framingham Community Preservation Committee website and. in the Planning and Community Economic Development Department in the Memorial Building at 150 Concord Street.
James E. Hanscom, 86, National Guardsman, Retired Framingham DPW Director
FRAMINGHAM – James E. Hanscom, 86, a longtime resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Jim joined the National Guard during high school and missed his graduation ceremony when the guard was deployed to Worcester to clean up after the tornado of 1952. He was...
Weather Alert: Thunderstorms Possible Friday Afternoon
BOSTON – The National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton has forecasted possible thunderstorms this afternoon after 3:30 p.m. A heat advisory remains in effect through 8 tonight, August 5. Heat index values up to 100. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of...
Ameresco To Participate at Upcoming Conferences
FRAMINGHAM – Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:. On August 10, 2022, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at the Canaccord Genuity...
Petrini Wins Case Against City of Worcester & Mass DCR; Town of Holden Awarded $14.6 Million Plus Interest
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham attorney Chris Petrini won his case against the City of Worcester on behalf of the Town of Holden this week. On August 4, 2022, after more than nine years of litigation and an eight-day jury trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury issued a verdict awarding the Town of Holden $14.6 million against the City of Worcester for excessive wastewater transport charges imposed on Holden.
Home of the Week: Clark’s Hill Property in Framingham Priced at $699,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a condo unit in a fairly new development in South Framingham. The 29 Clarks Hill Lane property is priced at $699,900. Built in 2016, the condo has 1,830 square feet of living space. On the market just...
Margaret Ferriero, 95
HOLLISTON – Margaret Ferriero, 95, of Holliston, passed away at the Bethany Healthcare Center in Framingham on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Jennie (Luba) and Stanley Shivick. She was the wife of 57 years to the late Enrico Ferriero.
Jane (Olszewski) Piacentini, 83, Rotarian, Loring Arena Manager, Town of Framingham Assessor’s Office Manager
FRAMINGHAM – Jane B. (Olszewski) Piacentini, 83, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Friday, August 5, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Alexander & Mary (Connors) Olszewski, and the beloved wife of the late David C. Piacentini who passed in 1990. Raised the youngest...
Fire Department: Report of Capsized Boat on Lake Cochituate Unfounded
FRAMINGHAM – Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, Framingham Fire received a reported of an “overturned boat.”. Framingham Fire Engine 2, Boat 2, Ambulance 5 & Car 2 responded to Lake Cochituate in Saxonville. “Call was unfounded,” said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
Michael A. Fleming, 74, Vietnam Veteran, Natick Elk
ASHLAND – Michael A. Fleming, 74, Ashland, formerly of Natick, passed away after a long illness on August 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Maureen (Perry) Fleming of Ashland. Devoted father of Keith Fleming of Hudson and Scott Fleming and his wife Paula (Charest) of Natick. Dear son of Kathryn (Andrews) of Natick and the late William Fleming. Brother of Judi Fleming and her husband Leo Tetrault of Hadley, John Fleming and his wife Lois (Dwelley) of Ashland, Bill Fleming of Framingham, and Scott Fleming and his wife Nanette (Shepard) of New Canaan, CT. Loving grandfather of Ryan and Kathryn Fleming. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
VIDEO & PHOTOS: National Night Out in Framingham 2022
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Pelham Apartments hosted a National Night Out block party on Second Street last night, August 2. Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker and Deputy Police Chief Sean Riley spent some time in the dunk tank. Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa, along...
Chief Public Health Nurse Mahoney Retires From City of Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, August 2, was the last full-day of work for City of Framingham Chief Public Health Nurse Kitty Mahoney. Mahoney submitted her retirement papers in July and a small retirement party was held for her in the Ablondi room at the Memorial Building yesterday evening. Mahoney has...
LETTER: Former State Rep. Richardson Endorses Shepard in 6th Middlesex District Race
FRAMINGHAM – I was fortunate to serve with Margareth Shephard on Framingham’s first city council and was impressed by her commitment to her district and to the greater Framingham community. Not only is she an effective and fierce advocate for her constituents but she is also fair and great person to work with, all important attributes of a great legislator.
BREAKING: Framingham Concert Cancelled Tonight
FRAMINGHAM – The Friday night concert on the Framingham Centre Common is cancelled for tonight, August 5. The scheduled band will now perform on Friday, August 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Dan Fontaine & Memphis Sun Mafia, an Elvis Tribute, band was the scheduled band for tonight. The...
Noche De Fiesta Auction To Benefit Artists & Framingham Public Library Foundation
FRAMINGHAM – During last month’s successful Noche de Fiesta event co-hosted by the Framingham Public Library Foundation and the Framingham Public Library, a handful of MetroWest artists painted live. Now their paintings are part of a an exhibit at the main Framingham Library and all five paintings will...
Assistant Speaker Clark Says MBTA’s Underinvestment is ‘Outrageous’
MALDEN – Today, August 3, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark (MA-5) released the following statement in response to the announcement that the Orange Line will be shut down for 30 days. “It is outrageous that years of underinvestment have left the MBTA with this decision of last resort just to...
3 Framingham Residents Graduate from William James College
NEWTON – William James College, a leading school of psychology in Newton congratulates the graduates of the class of 2022. At a time when behavioral health professionals are needed more than ever, these 193 graduates completed training to become culturally-responsive professionals in psychology, counseling, human services, and leadership. Louise...
Framingham Legislators Vote To Legalize Sports Betting in Massachusetts
BOSTON – On August 1, 2022 Framingham Legislators joined the Massachusetts Legislature to pass An Act regulating sports wagering authorizing and regulating sports betting in the Commonwealth. The legislation authorizes the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to grant in-person licenses at gaming establishments, including casinos, racetracks and simulcast facilities, as well...
