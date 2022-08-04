Read on www.kbur.com
Related
Business: Republicans put pressure on oil and gas industry
Congressional Republicans are ramping up pressure on the oil-and-gas industry to take an aggressive stance against the Democrats’ tax and climate bill, frustrated that the industry hasn’t done more to help Republicans defeat a
Exclusive-Stellantis Mexico unit okays independent union; U.S. trade probe to end
MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A Mexican unit of carmaker Stellantis expects to resolve a complaint from Washington in several days, it said after it agreed to recognize an independent union, a move workers attributed to U.S. pressure under a recent trade pact.
Comments / 0