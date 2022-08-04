ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO says man dead in Northside home shooting near Forest Trails

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2Rpy_0h4TcMka00
JSO is investigating a shooting on the Northside that left one man dead (Kali9/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 11:30 p.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 6700 Sandle Drive after reports of a shooting were called in.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue located an unidentified man inside a residence who had been shot. JFRD pronounced that man dead at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, officials confirmed that there were multiple people in the home, including an undisclosed number of children as young as 4 years old.

Homicide crime scene investigators and detectives are interviewing witnesses and are looking to see if neighbors might have security camera footage.

JSO is asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact them at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Additionally, individuals can remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 by contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Woman injured in early morning Sans Souci shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot in the hand in the Sans Souci area, early on Sunday morning. Jacksonville officers were stopped around 2:05 a.m. near 6500 Beach Boulevard in reference to a fight. Police found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her hand. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
WOKV

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office experiencing suspicious cyber activity, independent sources say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released an official statement:. “Neither the City of Jacksonville nor the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is the subject of a ransomware attack. Friday evening, the City detected suspicious activity from an outside server thanks to cyber security detection software implemented within the last year. When City staff was alerted to a possible issue, they were able to quickly disable the account and implement precautionary measures.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man fatally shot at apartment complex in Ortega Farms, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot behind an apartment building in Ortega Farms and died at the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they responded to the shooting around 3:20 a.m. at the Palms at Ortega complex. The man was found by someone...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Northside#Crime Stoppers#Security Camera#Violent Crime#Jso#Sandle Drive#Jacksonville Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
residentnews.net

Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder

Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Watch: Semi-truck fire on New Kings Road in Jacksonville causes massive flames

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A semi-truck fire spread to an auto parts store front Saturday, setting the structure ablaze, according to the owner of the store. The truck, which was parked outside of New Kings Tire and Auto Repair in the 10,000 block of New Kings Road, caught fire while the owner was not there. He turned around and returned to find it engulfed in flames, he said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
106K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy