Phoenix, AZ

Another round of monsoon storms expected to hit the Valley this weekend

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 4 days ago
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Monsoon rain heading to the Valley after soaking Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff area was soaked by multiple inches of rain over the weekend, and the downpour is heading towards the Valley. Flash flood warnings have been in effect throughout the day for multiple northern Arizona communities. Thunderstorms could be heading south later in the night. >>...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Storm chances increase this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storm chances are limited across Phoenix and the lower deserts Saturday, with an increased chance for higher terrain areas in eastern Arizona. The thunderstorms to the east could lead to the potential of gusty thunderstorm outflow winds, which could pick up dust, primarily across Pinal County. By Sunday evening, there is a better chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Those storm chances will continue through the middle of the week.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances going up in the Valley

PHOENIX — Sizzling Valley temperatures will be short lived as monsoon storm chances return. More monsoon moisture will flow in later this afternoon and we'll see daily storm chances through next week. Downpours, lightning and hail with are possible with any storms that develop. Flooding is also possible, especially...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hot and sunny Saturday ahead of rainy Sunday and Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Due to the sunny skies this Saturday, there is an Air quality warning in effect for Maricopa County until Sunday at 9 p.m. This means those with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors. The heat is on for the Valley Saturday, with temperatures reaching 108...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Roof Collapses At Arizona Grocery Store After Heavy Rains

Overnight rains caused part of the roof to collapse at one Arizona grocery store. 12 News reported that part of the roof at a Bashas' store in Peoria caved in after the storms. Firefighters say that the roof likely collapsed due to the overnight storms that took place in the...
PEORIA, AZ
SignalsAZ

How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?

Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona's Primary Election, famous Arizona jaguar spotted, Chandler Mall shooting: this week's top stories

Crime Files: Chandler Mall shooting, Arizona Cardinal accused of criminal speeding. With Arizona's Primary Election having just passed, FOX 10 viewers proved it was top of mind to keep updated on the races as the story topped our list for this week's top stories, from July 31 to Aug. 6. Coming in next were national crime stories. Another interesting story was Arizona's famous jaguar El Jefe being spotted in Mexico after 7 years of remaining unseen.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Roof collapses at Bashas' store in Peoria after strong monsoon storm

GLENDALE, Ariz. - No one was injured after a roof collapsed inside a Bashas' grocery store in Peoria early Thursday morning. Firefighters went to the store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird in response to reports of a gas leak. When they arrived, they found that the back portion of the...
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Crash closes down northbound Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue

PHOENIX — A crash closed part of northbound Loop 101 in Glendale on Saturday, affecting travel times for West Valley drivers in the area. The Arizona Department of Transportation said the wreck near Glendale Avenue shut down the northbound lanes sometime before 8:40 a.m. Lanes were reopened shortly after...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
PHOENIX, AZ

