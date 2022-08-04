Another round of monsoon storms expected to hit the Valley this weekend

Read on ktar.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
L.A. Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Related
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Days for Sunday, Monday due to coming storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a 40% chance for rain this afternoon for the Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Maricopa and Pinal Counties until 5 a.m. Monday morning. Highs on Sunday will reach 104. Along with the rain we are tracking gusty...
12news.com
Monsoon rain heading to the Valley after soaking Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff area was soaked by multiple inches of rain over the weekend, and the downpour is heading towards the Valley. Flash flood warnings have been in effect throughout the day for multiple northern Arizona communities. Thunderstorms could be heading south later in the night. >>...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon weather to bring more flooding, dust storms to Arizona: Live radar, updates
More severe monsoon weather is on tap across Arizona as high winds, heavy rain and dust are expected to sweep across multiple counties on Sunday. Storm chances will continue to increase into the coming week, posing a major threat for northern Arizona residents living near burn scars. Find all weather...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Storm chances increase this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storm chances are limited across Phoenix and the lower deserts Saturday, with an increased chance for higher terrain areas in eastern Arizona. The thunderstorms to the east could lead to the potential of gusty thunderstorm outflow winds, which could pick up dust, primarily across Pinal County. By Sunday evening, there is a better chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Those storm chances will continue through the middle of the week.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances going up in the Valley
PHOENIX — Sizzling Valley temperatures will be short lived as monsoon storm chances return. More monsoon moisture will flow in later this afternoon and we'll see daily storm chances through next week. Downpours, lightning and hail with are possible with any storms that develop. Flooding is also possible, especially...
AZFamily
Hot and sunny Saturday ahead of rainy Sunday and Monday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Due to the sunny skies this Saturday, there is an Air quality warning in effect for Maricopa County until Sunday at 9 p.m. This means those with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors. The heat is on for the Valley Saturday, with temperatures reaching 108...
KTAR.com
Sunset Cyclery relocates to Anthem with grand opening set for late August
PHOENIX — A retail bike shop in metro Phoenix relocated to an expanded storefront in Anthem last month, with a larger capacity for inventory and repairs. Sunset Cyclery, a retailer of new and used bikes, opened shop at its newest location near Interstate 17 and Anthem Way on July 25.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Early morning storms bring heavy rain, power outages to the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy rain hit the Valley during the early-morning hours, along with plenty of thunder and lightning. Several warnings were issued for flooding concerns throughout Thursday morning. A First Alert Weather Day was declared for the morning hours. One resident in the Valley posted photos and videos...
iheart.com
Roof Collapses At Arizona Grocery Store After Heavy Rains
Overnight rains caused part of the roof to collapse at one Arizona grocery store. 12 News reported that part of the roof at a Bashas' store in Peoria caved in after the storms. Firefighters say that the roof likely collapsed due to the overnight storms that took place in the...
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
matadornetwork.com
Arizona’s Seasonal ‘Chocolate Falls’ Are Taller Than Niagara Falls
If you’ve ever wanted to see something like the chocolate falls from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, you might want to take an impromptu trip to Arizona. A natural phenomenon only happens a few times a year has made its way to the Navajo Nation. @djandthelou 6 years...
ABC 15 News
Power mostly back on after nearly 20,000 customers lose power in Valley monsoon storms
PHOENIX — Power is back on for a majority of people after thousands lost power during early morning monsoon storms across the Valley. The number of customers still in the dark is under a thousand between APS and SRP. At the height of the outages, nearly 20,000 customers were...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's Primary Election, famous Arizona jaguar spotted, Chandler Mall shooting: this week's top stories
Crime Files: Chandler Mall shooting, Arizona Cardinal accused of criminal speeding. With Arizona's Primary Election having just passed, FOX 10 viewers proved it was top of mind to keep updated on the races as the story topped our list for this week's top stories, from July 31 to Aug. 6. Coming in next were national crime stories. Another interesting story was Arizona's famous jaguar El Jefe being spotted in Mexico after 7 years of remaining unseen.
fox10phoenix.com
Roof collapses at Bashas' store in Peoria after strong monsoon storm
GLENDALE, Ariz. - No one was injured after a roof collapsed inside a Bashas' grocery store in Peoria early Thursday morning. Firefighters went to the store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird in response to reports of a gas leak. When they arrived, they found that the back portion of the...
Rare 'triple-dip' La Niña likely this winter
A rare 'triple-dip' La Niña could mean warmer and drier weather across Arizona this winter. La Niña happens when the waters along the equator west of Peru are cooler than average.
KTAR.com
Crash closes down northbound Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue
PHOENIX — A crash closed part of northbound Loop 101 in Glendale on Saturday, affecting travel times for West Valley drivers in the area. The Arizona Department of Transportation said the wreck near Glendale Avenue shut down the northbound lanes sometime before 8:40 a.m. Lanes were reopened shortly after...
AZFamily
Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
Comments / 1