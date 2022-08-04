City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit search for 74-year-old woman missing from Allapatah

Read on wsvn.com
WSVN-TV
Father arrested in Hialeah after 3-year-old son fired gun; toddler transported to hospital
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A close call in Hialeah as police responded to the scene of an accidental shooting left a toddler injured. Orlando Guzman Labrada was arrested and charged with culpable negligence. Police said he left his gun unlocked and unattended on the bathroom counter. Labrada’s three-year-old son grabbed...
WSVN-TV
Teen in critical condition after shots fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is the latest victim of gun violence here in South Florida. On Monday, bullets flew around 1 a.m. at Southwest 171st Street near 105th Avenue. Police said they found the teenage male shot when they arrived at the scene. He was transported to...
WSVN-TV
Bicyclist transported to hospital after hit-and-run in Wynwood
MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist was injured after they were struck on the street. The incident occurred on Northwest First Avenue and 23rd Street at Miami’s Wynwood section just before 2:30 a.m., Monday. Officials said a 64-year-old woman was transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The...
WSVN-TV
Loved ones, police hand out flyers amid ongoing search for Miramar teen who went missing in 2021
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 11 months after a 14-year-old girl went missing, a concerned community took to the streets of Miramar to hand out flyers in order to spread awareness and hopefully find new leads in her disappearance. Victoria Sophia Gonzalez was last seen leaving the campus of New...
Hialeah Police: Child grazed by bullet under investigation
MIAMI - Hialeah police detectives are investigating a shooting in which a child was grazed by a bullet at the child's home. Police and firefighters responded to the Niklaus Children's Urgent Care Center near West 49th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue. Police said the child was transported, in good condition, as a precaution. No other details were released, as the investigation continues.
tamaractalk.com
Woman Found Dead Floating in Tamarac Canal
Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a dead woman found floating in a Tamarac canal Sunday morning. Someone called 911 shortly after 9 a.m. and reported the body in the canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place. BSO Tamarac district deputies, Tamarac Fire Rescue, and the BSO...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 45-year-old woman in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 45-year-old woman. According to detectives, Allisha Logen was last seen in the area of 3990 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard at around 5 p.m., Thursday. Logen entered a Broward County Transit...
NBC Miami
Hialeah Man Arrested After 3-Year-Old Son Shoots Himself: Police
Police have arrested a Hialeah man after his 3-year-old son shot himself in the face. Orlando Guzman Labrada was charged with culpable negligence/firearm with easy access, according to an arrest report from Hialeah Police. According to the police report, Labrada while using the bathroom, left his loaded firearm unattended on...
WSVN-TV
Red Cross to help those affected by Hallandale Beach fire
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A home went up in flames in Hallandale Beach. The fire broke out along Southwest Ninth Terrace on Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is helping those affected. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
Click10.com
Crooks ransack Miami Police Athletic League center, officers say
MIAMI – A set of “cowardly thieves” ransacked the Miami Police Department’s Police Athletic League youth center in Little Haiti, the program’s director said Friday. Officers were dispatched to the PAL youth center at 7200 NE 2nd Ave. at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a burglary after a complainant “reported that upon arriving at the incident location, he discovered the building’s back doors pried opened with damaged locks,” according to Officer Kiara Delva of the Miami Police Department.
WSVN-TV
Police search for teen accused of indecent exposure in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police want to find a teen accused of a creepy crime. He’s accused of exposing himself to a mother who was walking with her child, at around 5 p.m., July 28. It happened on Southwest 68th Avenue and Sixth Street, last Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Man beat unconscious on Hollywood Beach, wife speak out as attackers remain at large
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As the hunt continues for a couple of attackers who slammed a man’s head to the ground during a beach beating, we are now hearing the chilling stories from the victim and his wife. “I can’t even watch the video,” said Mayra Nodarse, the wife...
WSVN-TV
Police search for Fort Lauderdale man accused of credit card theft
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime. Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card. It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and...
WSVN-TV
Vacant SW Miami-Dade townhome destroyed in fire; residents on adjoining units displaced
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews rushed to extinguish fierce flames after a fire broke out inside a vacant townhome in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving several people on the two adjoining units displaced. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a public housing complex...
WSVN-TV
4 rescued after boat capsizes near Sands Key
MIAMI (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of four people after their boat capsized in Biscayne Bay. According to officials, someone on board a commercial salvage ship spotted the group near Sands Key, Saturday night. Three men and one woman were transferred to Black Point Marina...
WSVN-TV
Power lines likely sparked Miami Gardens tree fire that injured 1
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines likely caused a serious spark in Miami Gardens, leaving one person injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a tree fire in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 159th Street, Saturday morning. 7News cameras captured several MDFR and Florida Power and Light...
WSVN-TV
BSO find 33-year-old woman who went missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman. Sheree Williams was last seen near the 8100 block of Hampton Boulevard at around 10 p.m., Tuesday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material...
WSVN-TV
Border Patrol, other agencies respond to suspected migrant smuggling operation off Key Largo
KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are working to remove dozens of passengers from a grounded sailing vessel off Key Largo as they investigate what they described as a suspected maritime smuggling event. U.S. Border Patrol, Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to a possible migrant vessel...
WSVN-TV
Man punched during 2019 rough arrest takes stand in trial of former Hollywood Police officer
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who said he was the victim of a rough arrest in Hollywood in 2019 took the stand in the trial of the now former police officer accused in the incident. 7News cameras captured Raymond Schachner as he walked up to testify in a Broward...
