It’s just one game, but the summer drought of NFL season will come to an end Thursday night. Week one of the 2022–2023 NFL preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the contest. And while it won’t have any impact on the upcoming season, it’s a good chance for fans to ease back into their viewing habits.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO