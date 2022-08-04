Read on www.kbur.com
Iowa abortion provider drops challenge to 24-hour wait law
Des Moines, IA (AP) — Planned Parenthood officials in Iowa have decided to dismiss their challenge to an Iowa law that requires abortion patients to wait 24 hours after their initial appointment to return to the doctor to get an abortion. The Iowa Supreme Court on June 14 allowed...
Drought conditions worsen, some corn & soybean plants are ‘suffering’
Des Moines, IA- Drought conditions are expanding across the state, spreading throughout Southern Iowa, but the Northwest part of the state is being hit the hardest. Iowa State University Extension field Agronomist Joel DeJong tells Radio Iowa that he sees corn leaves curling and soybean leaves turning over to protect themselves from the heat.
Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa
Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
